The Sun Prairie Area School District recently announced that Renee Coleman will be the next principal of Sun Prairie High School.
Coleman will officially begin her work as principal on July 1, 2021, and will be working throughout the 2021-2022 school year to lead SPHS in collaboration with Terrell Yarbrough, the inaugural principal of Sun Prairie West High School, which will open in the fall of 2022.
Coleman currently serves as the principal of Harlem Middle School in Machesney Park, Ill., has held previous leadership roles of principal, assistant principal, and instructional facilitator in Freeport, IL, and has been a teacher in the Chicago Public Schools.
She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Fisk University, master’s degrees in education, and administration and supervision, and is currently pursuing her doctoral degree in educational leadership from Capella University.
“Renee’s strong background in instructional leadership, her commitment to building and maintaining relationships with all stakeholders, and her experience leading for excellence and equitable outcomes for students makes her the ideal candidate to lead Sun Prairie High School with success,” wrote Sarah Chaja-Clardy, SPASD Director of Secondary Teaching, Learning, and Equity and Chris Sadler, Director of Human Resources, in an email to parents announcing her hire.
“As we look ahead to the fall of 2022, Ms. Coleman will become the inaugural principal of Sun Prairie East High School as we reconfigure our secondary schools and welcome students in grades 9-12 through our high school doors,” Chaja-Clardy and Sadler added.
According to the email from Sadler and Chaja-Clardy, the selection process included a rigorous, multi-round process, with a diverse group of stakeholders including students, caregivers, staff, and building and district administrators.
“We extend our sincere gratitude to the interview teams involved for their time, interest, and assistance with this incredibly important decision,” Chaja-Clardy and Sadler added.
Coleman’s official start date is pending Sun Prairie School Board approval on May 10.
