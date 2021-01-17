Members of the Sun Prairie School Board on Jan. 11 questioned why sports competitions must take place outside of Dane County, while others asked why it will take the Sun Prairie Area School District until Jan. 23 to begin sports.
During the same meeting, a Sun Prairie parent questioned why the Sun Prairie Area School District won’t allow students to immediately return to competitive play.
Background
On Jan. 10, Sun Prairie High School Activities and Athletics Director Eric Nee sent an email updating district residents about Cardinal Athletics close to the expiration of current Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) Order #11 on Jan. 13.
“We hope to continue aligning our plans for athletics with PHMDC guidelines and protocols, and we hope that new guidance issued this week will allow for in-county competitions using reasonable infection mitigation strategies,” Nee wrote in the email.
But, the new guidance does not allow for in-county competitions.
Nee announced a plan in the email to start competitions outside of Dane County on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
“While we will leave the county to compete,” Nee wrote, “we will not leave the county to practice or scrimmage. Athletes and guardians will be required to fill out a liability waiver before the athlete is cleared for competition.”
Sun Prairie parent and current Middleton Public Lands, Recreation and Forestry Department Assistant Director Rebecca Price wrote in a letter to the Sun Prairie School Board to ask the board to consider a return to winter sports competitive play.
Price pointed out in her letter the department where she works has not shut down, and offers a full slate of recreational programs and activities within the COVID-19 guidelines set by PHMDC.
“This has been extremely challenging, yet possible and quite rewarding,” Price wrote. “It has required strict adherence to guidelines, including cleaning protocols, and modifications of typical activities. It has also required flexibility and grace to know and respect that not everyone will share the same perspective and that not everything will be successful or go as originally planned.
“I certainly feel that the SPASD can allow for a return to competitive play as the coaches, athletes and their respective families are willing to follow protocols and want to be able to return to competition,” Price wrote. “They are also aware it will require flexibility and grace in order to return to competition, and in some cases it will not go as planned. . . .
“We will continue to recreate, even without this opportunity, however, in doing so, we will probably take greater risk than the alternatives we are presenting,” Price concluded. “And so it is what I ask of you all to consider, providing our students a safer alternative for recreational opportunity by allowing for a return to competitive play (of course within parameters).”
Although board policy prohibits direct response to a resident’s concern because it is not on the board’s agenda, some board members wondered why the SPASD is waiting until Jan. 23 to begin.
Why wait?
Sun Prairie School Board Governance Officer Dave Hoekstra asked why competitions could not begin sooner.
SPASD Director of Student Policy & School Operations Nick Reichhoff said that Nee told parents there would be no changes before at least Jan. 23 because that is when any instructional changes were initially projected to take place.
School Board Vice President Tom Weber wondered why athletic competitions were taking place outside the county. He said it almost seems as if SPASD doesn’t believe in the Dane County restrictions in place.
SPASD Assistant Superintendent of Operations Janet Rosseter theorized that SPASD is trying to keep consistency with other Dane County school districts — except for Madison Metropolitan School District — and offer competition outside the county.
“The truth of the matter is,” Rosseter added, “no matter what we do, we’re guaranteed to make a lot of people mad.”
Reichhoff pointed out other districts have competed outside of the county safely, and SPASD is only following their lead.
Nee told the board SPASD has talked about offering competition in Dane County if public health guidelines would allow it.
SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron when PHMDC flipped to a safety compliance framework to allow students to return to school safely. Because SPASD has closely complied with public health guidelines for cleanliness for students to return to school, Saron said he was hoping PHMDC would have the same framework to allow in-county athletic competitions.
“The reality for all of us is . . . many schools are leaving Dane County already [to compete] and coming back here,” Saron said.
Weber also asked about non-athletic activities, and whether or not the same opportunity to participate would be available.
Nee said that depends on each extracurricular. He used the example of DECA, which he said flipped everything to virtual mode when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. “Those opportunities,” he added, “are definitely there.”
Plan on track
The plan to move to hybrid instruction in grades 6-12 on Feb. 22 is progressing, board members learned during the Jan. 11 meeting, but parents will have the opportunity to respond to a survey indicating whether their child(ren) wish to continue virtually or attend school two days a week.
The survey response window is Jan. 15-21.
Students in grades 4K through grade 5 showed a 70 percent interest in having their kids return to school for hybrid instruction, with 30 percent interested in having their students continue with virtual instruction. according to SPASD Assistant Superintendent for Teaching, Learning & Equity Stephanie Leonard-Witte.
Administrators from all the secondary schools ranging from Prairie View and Patrick Marsh middle schools to Sun Prairie High School shared the typical hybrid day schedule with parents watching the meeting live on KSUN or online at ksun.tv.
Schedules are being staggered between the middle, upper middle, high school and Prairie Phoenix Academy to allow for Kobussen to provide bus service to students who need it to attend class.
Superintendent BRad Saron invites parents to contact him with questions at 608-834-6500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.