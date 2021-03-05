Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts from south-central Wisconsin will be going door-to-door this March to collect food for area families in need. Part of the annual Scouting for Food drive, Scouts will be going around the community to solicit food donations for local food banks and pantries.
On Saturday, March 6, Scouts will distribute fliers and plastic bags to neighborhood homes in south-central Wisconsin, including Sun Prairie.
On Saturday, March 13, Scouts will return to those areas to pick up and deliver the food.
In 2020, Scouts collected, sorted and stacked 3,143 pounds onto four pallets of dry goods and two pallets of canned goods at the pantry, according to the pantry’s website.
Individuals who wish to help with Scouting for Food but do not receive a flier and plastic bag on their door can bring food donations to the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, located inside Sunshine Place at 18 Rickel Road.
Scouting for Food is an annual event sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America. Each year, local Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts canvas neighborhoods to solicit food donations by placing plastic bags and fliers on area homes. One week later, the Scouts return to pick up and deliver the food to local food banks and pantries.
The Glacier’s Edge Council of the Boy Scouts of America serves more than 16 counties in Wisconsin and in northern Illinois.
More information on the Glacier’s Edge Council, BSA can be found at www.glaciersedge.org.
