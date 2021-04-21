The Sun Prairie Plan Commission on April 13 provided support guidance to City of Sun Prairie Planning Division staffers to increase many of the fees charged to developers.
The fees range from zoning map amendments to special use permits to general development and precise implementation plans. The fees will also include the actual cost of publishing a public hearing notice in the Sun Prairie Star, instead of a $30 flat fee.
A memo to the commission from City Planning Director Tim Semmann stated that last year, the Committee of the Whole discussed the potential of increasing building permit fees as a means to ensure that development is fully covering the city’s costs related to new construction.
At that time, city staff was directed to do a more comprehensive review of application/review fees associated with plan review, and zoning and platting proposals.
“After undertaking a comparative review of application fees with other communities, staff found that the city’s development application fees are comparable in some cases and less than other communities in other areas,” Semmann wrote.
Plan Commission support for proposed changes now allows staff to work with the Sun Prairie City Clerk’s Office to create a resolution that will reflect the new fees.
“Prior to moving forward with a formal ordinance amendment,” Semmann wrote in his memo, “staff will engage with members of the development community to make them aware of these changes.”
In addition to proposed fee changes, staff sought guidance from the Plan Commission regarding possible changes to certain sections of the City’s Subdivision and Zoning Code.
A specific example is found in the Subdivision ordinance, under Section 16.24.010 D.: “The applicant for a land division shall file thirty (30) acceptable reproductions of a certified survey map, two paper copies of a draft land information spreadsheet and a written application…”
In recognition of the ability to move and track documents through digital forms, such as portable document file (PDF) documents or CAD files, along with a desire to move in a direction consistent with the sustainability goals found in the three-year strategic plan, staff is recommending changing ordinance provisions that would eliminate the requirement to submit paper copies of development applications.
The City of Sun Prairie will still accept paper copies, but not require them.
Suggested changes to the zoning ordinance include moving some of the more minor applications to staff reviews.
“The fence height exception for a street side yard (Sec. 17.36.200 C. 3.) is a good example, where this review could become an SUP [special use permit] with standards to provide a quicker and less costly process for these minor applications that seem to generate minimal discussion at Plan Commission. Front yard could stay as a CUP, but side street yard has become routine,” Semmann wrote.
Other examples of proposed changes include regulating child care centers when in commercial or SO and UI districts (Sec. 17.16.100 M.) as special uses versus conditional uses; moving private recreational facilities (Sec. 17.16.140 5.) to a zoning permit vs. an SUP requirement, and distribution facilities (Sec. 17.16.120 D.) that function as ‘last mile’ operations could be regulated as special uses versus conditional uses.
Staff has also begun incorporating the use of reimbursement agreements associated with more complex development proposals.
These agreements are a variation of our current pre-development agreement that is part of a development application, but include a requirement that a developer/applicant deposit escrow monies to ensure that pass through costs are appropriately accounted for. Certain procedural sections of the city’s zoning code (Sec. 17.44) may need to be amended in association with these agreements, as well as changes to administration (Sec. 17.48) for changes to the above noted fees.
Commissioners expressed their support because no formal action was needed. Commissioner Dave Hoekstra noted in some cases, the new fees will be nearly double the current fee amounts.
For example, the cost of a zoning appeal is increasing from $300 now to $600 as a revised fee. A special use permit (SUP) will increase from $100 to $250, which is more than a 100% increase. No fees are being decreased in the review.
Semmann noted in some cases, fees haven’t been adjusted since 2009, and in other cases, since 2011.
A suggestion was made that perhaps, along with other city fees that are adjusted annually, the city could also review many of the same fees being adjusted with this change on an annual, or every other year, basis.
Semmann said he would bring the proposed changes, including the increased fees, to a future commission meeting for review and an approval recommendation to the city council.
