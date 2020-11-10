Two items have been added to the Nov. 10 Sun Prairie Plan Commission agenda relating to the Colorado Commons apartment project.
One item is a possible motion for reconsideration for an amendment to the city's comprehensive plan, and the second is a possible motion to reconsider a general development plan (GDP) to allow a 284 unit multi-family, multi-building residential development with underground parking and dedicated public park space on approximately 9.54 acres of land located west of N. Thompson Road and south of Colorado Avenue.
Both items were not included on a previously posted meeting agenda, and neither item was included in a press release the city sent out to local media publicizing the Nov. 10 plan commission meeting last week.
The commission rejected both items in a special Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting on Oct. 27. City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer has said the city council can't consider either item until the plan commission approves the comprehensive plan amendment.
The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. and is set to be broadcast live on KSUN and ksun.tv , but the public can join the meeting by clicking on this link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_g1MaCXJARn2i3X7_-Opxrw
