Wisconsin had 3.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending September 13, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Frequent rains kept farmers out of fields in southern Wisconsin, while clearer weather in the northern districts allowed fieldwork to progress. Several reporters noted that this week’s rains recharged soil moistures after weeks of dry conditions.
Temperatures were well below normal, with daytime highs in the 40s to low 60s. Northern and central Wisconsin saw the first frosts of the season midweek.
Corn and soybeans were maturing quickly. Corn silage chopping made good progress where conditions allowed. Manure, winter wheat and cover crops were going into cleared fields. There were reports of early-planted soybeans being combined.
The potato harvest was moving right along and apple picking was in full swing.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 5% very short, 14% short, 73% adequate and 8% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 5% very short, 14% short, 74% adequate and 7% surplus.
Corn at dough stage or beyond was 96%, over 4 weeks ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the five-year average. Corn dented was 77%, 24 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the average. Twenty-six percent of corn was reported mature, three weeks ahead of last year and 17 days ahead of the average.
Corn condition rated 78% good to excellent statewide, unchanged from last week. Corn for silage harvested was 39% complete, 27 days ahead of last year, and 9 days ahead of the average.
Soybeans coloring was 73%, 2 weeks ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the average. Twenty-five percent of soybeans were dropping leaves, 10 days ahead of last year and three days ahead of the average. Soybean condition rated 79% good to excellent statewide, down two percentage points from last week.
Potato harvest was reported as 47% complete, 10 days ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of the average. Potato condition rated 92% good to excellent statewide, down 1 percentage point from last week.
Winter wheat planted was 33% complete, 27 days ahead of last year and 2 weeks ahead of the average.
Fourth cutting of alfalfa was reported as 63% complete, 24 days ahead of last year and 3 days ahead of the average.
Pasture condition rated 59% good to excellent statewide, unchanged from last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.