Christmas trees will be collected curbside in the City of Sun Prairie for the final time this season on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
All trees from residential housing, condominiums, multi-family units, schools, churches, and businesses will be included in the collection.
Follow these simple rules for holiday tree collection:
• Set your trees out by 7 a.m.
• Trees should be placed curbside with the cut end facing the street for collection.Everything should be removed from the tree, such as ornaments, lights, wires, garland, or tinsel.
• Do not bag the Christmas tree.
• Wreaths and rope materials, due to their wire content should be placed in your refuse cart for collection.
• Keep tree free of snow.
Crews collect trees citywide beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 19 due to the citywide observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Depending on the amount of trees out and size of crew the city has collecting trees, it can take a few days to complete tree collections. The city only travels each street once. Also, if snow or rain falls just before scheduled pick-up dates, City of Sun Prairie Public Works crews will clear snow or ice first because it is a potential safety concern. The City of Sun Prairie asks homeowners with trees placed at the curb to be patient and crews will get out to you.
Residents responsible for late trees
If trees are not placed out for collection by the second collection date on Jan. 19, residents are responsible for disposal. Trees are accepted at the Sun Prairie Recycle Center, located at 1798 S. Bird St., during regular winter operating hours. The city will not collect trees set out after the second collection date on Jan 19.
For more information, contact the Sun Prairie Public Works Department by phone at 608-837-3050 weekdays during regular business hours.
