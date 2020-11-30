UW–Madison is facing financial challenges like never before, caused by the COVID-19 crisis.
On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA) is joining forces with UW–Madison to take part in GivingTuesday.
More than 30 departments and causes, including student support, academic excellence, and UW Medicine, will receive the funds raised.
Participants can double their impact by participating in matching gift opportunities, including:
· UW Health COVID-19 Response Fund -- Donations will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $250,000 thanks to the generous support of the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation.
· UW–Madison Chancellor’s Scholars Program -- Every dollar contributed to this program will be matched thanks to Phill and Liz Gross.
· School of Education Impact 2030 Fund -- Donations will be matched, dollar for dollar, thanks to the Impact 2030 Morgridge Match.
· Hillel University of Wisconsin–Madison Fund -- Gifts will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $10,000, thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor.
· Wisconsin Union Student Leadership Support Fund -- Gifts will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $6,000 thanks to the generosity of the following alumni: Patrick Callan, Steve Cohan, Jackson Comeau, Theodore Crabb, David Cross, George Cutlip, Darren DeMatoff, Peggy Shukur and Tom Smith.
· Center for Health Minds -- Gifts to the center will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to at least $5,000 thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor.
For more information or to make a donation, visit the Jumpstart website at
The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will promote GivingTuesday through its various digital platforms using #givingtuesday.
The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the interests of UW–Madison. It brings together alumni and friends of the university to raise, invest, and distribute funds, and it connects a growing number of Badgers to help facilitate their support for each other and the university.
For more information, visit supportuw.org or uwalumni.com.
