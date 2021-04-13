A former 35-year-old Sun Prairie man has plead guilty to second-degree sexual assault of a child.
Jason K. Murphree was charged with child abuse, causing mental harm to a child, use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.
At an April 6 virtual Dane County Circuit Court plea hearing, Judge Nicholas McNamara accepted Murphree’s plea and found him guilty of the second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16, and dismissed the other felony and misdemeanor charges against Murphree.
Murphree is expected to be scheduled for a sentencing hearing following a pre-sentence investigation.
According to the criminal complaint, Murphree repeatedly slapped the child in the face during an argument in May 2019, before taking out a gun and threatening to shoot the child, the child’s mother and another child.
The child also reported to investigators that during three separate incidents, Murphree touched the child and tried to get the child to touch him. The child reported that Murphree had been drinking heavily and smoking marijuana throughout the day when one of the incidents happened.
According to the criminal complaint, Murphree has reportedly been binge drinking and taking Xanax since January 2019 and started to have mood swings and violent outbursts.
During that time, Murphree obtained a concealed carry weapon permit and bought guns and stockpiled ammunition, according to the criminal complaint. Witnesses also told police that Murphree constantly talked about the government coming to his house and taking his guns and would outline his plans if police ever came to McMahon Drive residence where he lived.
Murphree is out on bail and is currently listed as a Madison resident.
Murphree, as part of his bond conditions, is prohibited from having contact with the victims and any juvenile unless accompanied by a responsible adult. He also can not possess firearms and other dangerous weapons, and use or possess alcohol and drugs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.