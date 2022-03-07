A former Sun Prairie High School youth advocate accused of sexually exploiting a child in 2018 has plead guilty to misdemeanor charges with a judge dismissing felony charges in the case.
Michael A. Johnson, age 45, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and failure to report child abuse and neglect, during a March 3 Dane County Circuit Court plea hearing.
Johnson was set for a March jury trial before he plead guilty to the misdemeanor charges on Thursday, March 3.
Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on May 12. He was released on a signature bond after his September 2019 court appearance.
The Dane County District Attorney’s Office had originally charged Johnson with four felonies; child sexual exploitation, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, causing a child 13-18 to view sexual activity, and exposing a child to harmful descriptions. All of those charges were dismissed at the March 3 plea hearing.
Johnson pleaded guilty to engaging in indecent conduct of lewd, profane and inappropriate communication with a student between Oct. 1, 2018, and June 25, 2019. He also pleaded guilty to, as a school employee, not reporting child abuse or threat of child abuse to authorities.
Prosecutors recommended that Johnson receive two years probation and have no contact with the minor. Johnson reportedly will agree to a Children Protection Services finding that would prohibit him from working with children in the future.
Dane County Assistant District Attorney Andrea Raymond said the family of the minor agrees with the state’s recommendation.
According to the 2019 criminal complaint, a 16-year-old teen told Sun Prairie Police that she first met Johnson, a school advocate, at Sun Prairie High School in October 2018 when he pulled her out of a fight with another student. School advocates are hired to resolve conflicts, mediate and conduct crisis intervention.
The teen reported numerous meetings that she had alone with Johnson at the high school in which the teen said Johnson would make sexual comments to her. The teen also reported that Johnson began to send her Facebook Messenger and text messages asking her questions of a sexual nature, according to the criminal complaint.
The teen reported that during one meeting at the school, when she left the room, Johnson accessed nude photos of herself on her phone and sent the photos to himself.
According to the criminal complaint, the teen reported that Johnson continued to text and call her after she transferred to another Sun Prairie school, making sexual references.
The teen’s friends reported the relationship to a Prairie Phoenix Academy staff member, who reported it to police on June 25, 2019, according to the criminal complaint.
Sun Prairie Area School District officials said Johnson was hired as a school advocate in the fall before the incident.