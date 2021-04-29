Sunshine Place recently announced that Carol Benzine has joined Sunshine Place as its new financial assistant.
Benzine has provided accounting and financial support to several small businesses in the community. She has been a long-time volunteer at the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry and active in other local organizations as well. Benzine’s skill set will provide much needed expertise within Sunshine Place’s Rent & Utility Assistance program, as well as managing its financial and accounting systems. To contact Benzine, reach her by email at carol@sunshineplace.org.
‘Bras with a Cause’
In 2021, C.A.R.D.S. Closet has already offered assistance to over 75 youth in the community. While still following COVID-19 safety protocols, C.A.R.D.S. Closet intends to return to its normal model of having young people shop for their own clothing by the end of the summer. C.A.R.D.S. Closet is currently accepting spring and summer youth clothing. Their donation bin is open Mondays 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sunny Nutrition has spearheaded another way to support C.A.R.D.S. Closet: Bras with a Cause. This new project invites you to drop off sports bras or new underwear at Sunny Nutrition, 515 W. Main Street in Sun Prairie, through May 14.
Donors recognized
Several businesses and individuals have donated to Sunshine Place during the past month, including:
• Underwear. Prairie View Middle School student, Chase Rollins, collected more than 100 underwear packs for C.A.R.D.S. Closet.
• Financial donations. Orange Shoe Personal Fitness raised $1,065 in their Burpees for Bucks fundraiser.
Hammers Auto Service donated $5 for every oil change or service in March, raising $1,000 for Sunshine Place.
• Fundraiser. BB Jack’s is donating $5 to Sunshine Supper from all pizzas sold through their “Pizza with a Purpose” promotion in April.
