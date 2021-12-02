The Sun Prairie Area School District will receive $1,109,325 in additional revenue thanks to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who on Dec. 2 announced a $110 million investment in Wisconsin schools.
Evers said in a press release announcing the fund distribution that he directed the funding, available through federal coronavirus relief funds, to deliver on a promise he made when he signed the 2021-23 biennial budget earlier this year to invest more than $100 million in new, additional funding into Wisconsin's schools.
Sun Prairie Area School District Director of Finance and Business Phil Frei said Dec. 2 that the $1.1 million amount was what he anticipated receiving from the state in the form of COVID-19 relief funding.
Frei said that he planned to present the additional revenue to the Sun Prairie School Board on Monday, Dec. 6 to gather input from board members.
Evers said he directed the new funding to help address Legislative Republicans' failure to meaningfully invest in education during the budget process and to support kids and schools as they continue to deal with the effects of and recover from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Our kids and schools have faced unprecedented challenges during the coronavirus pandemic—from distance learning to reducing class sizes, to spending money that had been budgeted for pencils on PPE,” said Evers in a press release announcing the additional money.
“This $110 million investment is an opportunity for schools to invest directly into programming to help students both in and out of the classroom, allowing schools to hire additional educators and staff, provide more educational and extracurricular opportunities, invest in mental health supports, buy art supplies or computers, or keep the lights on—whatever they need and, most importantly, whatever our kids need,” Evers added. “I've always said what's best for our kids is what's best for our state, and these funds will go a long way toward helping ensure our kids get the services and resources they need to rebound and recover.”
The 2021-23 biennial budget met the state's commitment for two-thirds funding for the first time in two decades and invested an additional $408 million in general school aids.
But, Evers indicated the budget did not meaningfully fund education at every level. After signing the 2021-23 biennial budget, the governor called a special session of the Legislature to address the budget's shortcomings and use readily available state resources to provide more than $500 million in sustainable, ongoing funding to Wisconsin's kids, schools, and students.
Republicans in the Legislature gaveled out of the governor's special session without consideration or debate.
“Due to the inaction by the majority in our Legislature, Wisconsin schools face a fiscal cliff after the federal COVID-19 relief runs out,” said Wisconsin State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly. “We've been raising the alarm since July that relying on one-time federal money that comes with significant strings attached comes nowhere near meeting the ongoing needs of our students, educators, or communities—particularly in a pandemic when we have additional costs on top of regular operating expenses. Governor Evers recognizes the need for flexible, per-pupil funding, and I am proud to stand by him as we put the needs of Wisconsin's children first.”
Area districts also receiving additional money included DeForest (a total of $516,419); Waunakee (a total of $552,389); Waterloo (total of $107,242); McFarland (total of $306,348); Cambridge ($115,389); and Monona Grove ($421,880). Madison Metropolitan School District received a total of $3,576,156.
Note: This story was updated and removed figures incorrectly stated as per-pupil numbers. We apologize for the error.