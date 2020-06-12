The Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) will be transitioning to two high schools and three middle schools effective Sept.1, 2022. As part of this transition, boundaries will have to be drawn for the high schools and middle schools.
In addition, bell times need to be reviewed at the elementary, middle and high school levels for operational, student behavioral, safety and/or fiscal reasons. In order to do this work, the Sun Prairie School Board is creating an ad hoc Secondary Boundary and Bell Time Task Force (SBBTTF).
This citizen-based group will consist of Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) residents (including community members, parents, staff and students) to serve in an advisory capacity to the administration and School Board.
The school board adopted this charge for the SBBTTF at its June 8 meeting.
If you are a SPASD Resident and would like to apply to be a member of the SBBTTF, please fill out this survey application by July 3, 2020. After the application deadline, the District will review the applications and select a membership that is representative of diverse geographic and demographic backgrounds.
The SBBTTF will meet approximately two times per month (on Wednesday evenings) beginning mid September 2020. The SBBTTF will provide separate advisory recommendations (1 - Boundaries and 2 - Bell Times) both targeted for presentation to the School Board and community by June 2021.
The tentative meeting schedule for the task force includes regular meeting attendance that is required and expected of those applying and accepted to the task force.
