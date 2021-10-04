The former Sun Prairie city attorney currently facing charges of allegedly having a loaded gun in a bar while he was intoxicated was paid over $9,000 while on leave and will receive $37,834 in wages after he resigned last month.
Mark A. Leonard, 61, is charged with operating firearms while intoxicated, carrying a handgun into a place where alcohol is sold and consumed, and disorderly conduct in connection with a June 10, 2021 incident at Ripp’s Bar in Waunakee. The court case is pending.
Leonard was placed on paid leave from his city attorney position on June 11. The city council accepted Leonard’s resignation on Sept. 10.
Leonard received $9,211 for 21 days of paid leave between June 11 and Aug. 27, 2021. Leonard used paid time (vacation and sick) for the remaining days, city human resources director Brenda Sukenik reported. The Sun Prairie Star obtained the information through two separate open records requests from the City of Sun Prairie.
Leonard will be paid $37,834 through the end of the year and will be covered under city health insurance until Dec. 31, 2021.
City records show Leonard’s wages for 2021 are $115,730 and $24,638 in benefits.
The city appointed Matthew Dregne as the interim city attorney on July 6. Dregne’s billing rate as interim city attorney is $225 per hour.
Leonard was hired as the city attorney in September 2013. City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer described Leonard as a dedicated and loyal employee in a letter written after Leonard’s resignation.
Leonard is scheduled for an Oct. 29 pre-trial conference in Dane County Circuit Court.
On June 10, patrons at Ripp’s Bar reported that Leonard appeared to be intoxicated and was showing handguns to other customers.
Waunakee Police made contact with Leonard at Ripp’s Bar and removed a Glock 34 and a Glock 43, from Leonard’s hip holster and his waistband, along with a full 9mm magazine on the top of the bar where Leonard reportedly was sitting, according to the criminal complaint.
A bartender at Ripp’s Bar told Leonard that he could not have guns at that bar but that she was afraid to call police because she feared for her safety, according to the criminal complaint. The bartender said she did not see Leonard point the guns at anyone. A bar patron called 911, according to the criminal complaint.
Leonard’s preliminary breath alcohol test was 0.17 — twice the legal limit for Wisconsin motorists, according to the criminal complaint.