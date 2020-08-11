The Wisconsin Beef Council and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation kicked off the first annual Wisconsin Grills Beef 4-H Photo Contest this week. The contest, which continues through September 10, encourages 4-H members and alumni to use social media to submit photos of them grilling and enjoying beef. For every photo submitted the Wisconsin Beef Council will make a contribution to the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. Posters are encouraged to wear their 4-H gear and are reminded to make their posts public. Photos must include 4-H members (like the one above) or alumni eating or grilling beef.