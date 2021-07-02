It’s officially the City of Fun Prairie with the June 30 opening of the city’s first splash pad at Wetmore Park and the unveiling of the $250,000 anonymous donor.
Sun Prairie resident Rita Tubbs said seeing swarms of kids having fun as the water jets were turned on was enough payback for the sizable donation she gave to the city project.
“It was worth every penny,” Tubbs said at Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The Tom and Rita Tubbs Splash Pad and Playground at Wetmore Park got the thumbs up from kids who clamored for the water spray guns and waited with anticipation as a soaring ladybug dumped gallons of water on their heads.
Giant flowers, three dozen water spray features and a new playground with a one-story tube slide make the Wetmore Park project a star attraction for local kids and visitors. The splash pad will operate Memorial Day to Labor Day from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.
Spiffing up one of the city’s older parks motivated Tubbs to donate money for the project that is also named in honor of her late husband Tom, who was a community leader and advocate. Tubbs was especially excited about the project once the city announced Wetmore Park would be the site of the city’s first splash pad.
The couple’s seven children loved Wetmore Park when they were growing up, Tubbs said, with her family joining to her to cut ribbon at the new splash pad and playground.
“This amazing facility is just so special and will be here for years and years to come and provide so much fun for the families in Sun Prairie,” Tubbs said.
The splash pad was more than four years in the making with the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission choosing Wetmore Park over other city parks as the splash pad location. The $1.2 million city capital improvement project got a boost with the Tubbs donation.
“It took a good splash pad and made it a great splash pad,” District 1 Alder and City Council President Steve Stocker said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Changing room space was upgraded and rock wall seating and full ADA accessibility were added to the park project.
The city’s newest water feature on North Street is an alternative to the Sun Prairie Aquatic Center on Linnerud Drive, giving refreshing water access to kids who live on city’s northeast side and to the youth using the McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club in Sun Prairie.
Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom said it was one of the most fun projects she has ever worked on and encouraged kids and their parents/guardians to enjoy the splash pad and playground together.
“Let this facility be a catalyst for unleashing your imagination, be an active participant and not just a witness of the power of play,” Grissom said.
Mayor Paul Esser praised the splash pad and kicked off the City of Fun Prairie Parks and Recreation Month proclamation that encourages both kids and adults to play and enjoy the city’s recreational activities to promote physical and mental wellness
“The fun will just keep on going for the whole month of July,” Esser said.
Esser said the project demonstrates the support, care and commitment the city has for children.
The Tom and Rita Tubbs Splash Pad and Playground is located at Wetmore Park, 555 North St.; get more info at http://rec.cityofsunprairie.com.