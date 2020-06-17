Democrat Melissa Sargent released the following statement announcing an endorsement from Sun Prairie School Board member Bryn Horton, for her candidacy for Wisconsin’s 16th Senate District:
“Today I am proud to announce an endorsement from Horton, a devoted advocate for Sun Prairie’s public schools,” said Sargent. “Bryn has been a key asset on the Sun Prairie school board and in our community.”
Bryn Horton serves as Clerk for the Sun Prairie School Board, elected in 2018. On the Sun Prairie School Board, Horton serves on the Youth and Family Commission, Parent Leadership Council, and Legislative Liaison committee. Horton is an advocate for increased communication, transparency, equity, and diversity for Sun Prairie public schools.
“Melissa Sargent has been a dedicated champion for our communities and our public school system. She has fought for kids and families, as she has truly been an advocate for funding K-12 education,” said Horton. “We need leaders who are going to prioritize quality, accessible education for the future of our community, and Melissa is the by far the best candidate for the interest of our children’s education.”
“It is my honor to be endorsed by Horton. Her commitment to ensuring the excellence of Sun Prairie’s public schools is an inspiration. I am grateful for her support,” said Sargent.
