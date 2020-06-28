This July, join Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry (SPPRF) for Park and Recreation Month, as the department celebrates the selfless, passionate and essential work of park and recreation professionals who are providing services that are vital to a healthy Sun Prairie.
A variety of activities are planned for residents of all ages and abilities — including the Pedal the Prairie 100 Mile Bicycle Challenge, T-Rex and Piranhas At-Home Aquatics Training Programs, a series of free virtual programs and more.
SPPRF is celebrating Park and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), by inviting you to learn more about our local park and recreation professionals and the essential services they provide. With everything from participating in classes (virtual or in-person) to visiting your favorite park, there are plenty of ways that you can celebrate with SPPRF.
“The Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department provides essential quality of life services for our community. The SPPRF team is one of the more dedicated and passionate teams that I have had the privilege to lead throughout my career. I am excited for National Park and Recreation Month this year because it provides the opportunity to showcase our great team who is behind all of the amazing work we do. We love what we do and we love this community, and it certainly shows,” said SPPRF Director Kristin Grissom, reflecting on the theme, “We are Parks and Recreation” for Parks and Recreation Month 2020.
NRPA encourages people that support parks and recreation to share their park and recreation story, as well as why their local park and recreation professionals are important to them, with the hashtag #WeAreParksAndRec.
NRPA also encourages people to get creative throughout the month by participating in the Thank a Park and Rec Pro contest. Film a video thanking a park and recreation professional in your community for the services they provide and post it on social media using the hashtag #ThankAParkAndRecPro for a chance to win prizes throughout July.
To learn more about Park and Recreation Month, visit http://rec.cityofsunprairie.com and www.nrpa.org/July.
The National Recreation and Park Association is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that all Americans have access to parks and recreation for health, conservation and social equity. Through its network of 60,000 recreation and park professionals and advocates, NRPA encourages the promotion of healthy and active lifestyles, conservation initiatives and equitable access to parks and public space. For more information, visit www.nrpa.org.
For digital access to NRPA’s flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit www.parksandrecreation.org.
