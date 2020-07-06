MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials reported 522 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, but no new deaths from COVID-19.
The state has seen an uptick of cases from people in their 20s, with the age group accounting for nearly a quarter of cases statewide, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The number of cases confirmed over the last two weeks has been on the rise. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the state saw its highest number of daily reported cases on Independence Day.
Over the last two weeks, the state has also seen an increase in the percentage of tests that come back positive. That's a sign the virus is spreading, according to public health experts. Health officials reported Sunday that 10.4% of people who received tests for COVID-19 were confirmed to be positive.
So far, 796 people have died from the virus. A total of 31,577 people have tested positive, but 81% of those have recovered.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
