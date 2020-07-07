The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce recently announced Christina Williams has joined the chamber staff as Outreach and Events Coordinator.
Williams worked most recently as an agent team member for State Farm Insurance – the Geoff Wilkins agency for the last 1.5 years.
Prior to the move to insurance, Williams was independently employed as a medical equipment sales representative for over 13 years. Her territory included Wisconsin and Minnesota and was focused on business to business sales.
As a business owner, she was a member of the Madison Area Chamber of Commerce and part of the ambassador program.
Williams, along with her family, have lived in Sun Prairie for over 27 years. She has been an active member of the community, volunteering for various local organizations including the Sunshine Place and Shelter From The Storm Ministries, Inc., as well as the Sun Prairie Quarterback Club as co-president for two years.
Williams can be reached by calling the office, 608-837-4547, or via email at christinawilliams@sunprairiechamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.