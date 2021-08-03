For more than 50 years “What color is your parachute” has been a bestseller book guiding people to a successful and fulfilling career.
Now a free Sun Prairie program hopes to do the same for teens and young adults searching for their place in the workforce.
At CareerScape, 18-to-24-year-olds can get help writing resumes and learn interviewing skills. Counselors also help participants identify their interests, boost skill-building and gain support in pursuing their career.
Another big plus of the program, run by Operation Fresh Start, is its connection with Dane County businesses that need employees, apprentices and interns.
After Melanie Galdes graduates from high school she was still unsure about a career choice and the resources available to her. Galdes eventually connected with a job counselor and became the CareerScape Coordinator.
Every Tuesday from 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Galdes sets up at Sunshine Place in Sun Prairie offering career counseling by drop-in, appointment, and even virtual meetings. Galdes assists clients with simple tasks of filling out a job application to an in-depth personalized development plan.
CareerScape was started to feel a need in the community. Operation Fresh Start surveyed 18-24 years old who were out of school and found that they were getting the majority of career advice from friends, which Galdes said isn’t always the best source.
“There are a lot of nuances that young people aren’t taught, even in school, about interviewing, careers and what the options there are in the community,” Galdes said. “CareerScapes connects them with these resources.”
Operation Fresh Start, that’s been in Dane County for more than 50 years, also has programs to teach construction skills, get a driver’s license and earn a high school diploma—all to move people forward.
Teens and young adults embarking on a career path today face the realities of COVID-19 impacting the job market.
Despite the plentiful help wanted signs, Galdes said the 16-24-year-old group had a 25 percent unemployment rate in 2020, compared with 8.4 percent in 2019, with some of the industries that teens and young adults typically work in being especially hit hard by the pandemic.
“We know that young people are facing unemployment rates much higher than other age groups with industries that they are usually employed in hit very hard by COVID-19,” Galdes said.
In Madison and surrounding suburbs, Galdes is seeing employers who needed workers, especially in the trades, information technology, healthcare, gaming and social media.
“There are actually a ton of opportunities out there but young people don’t know how to connect with them,” Galdes said. “They need support and that’s where we step in.
CareerScape and Operation Fresh Start partner with Alliant Energy, Findorff, Zimbrick and other businesses to get participants jobs, apprenticeships and internships. Galdes expects to see more Sun Prairie businesses join the CareerScape program now that it is in the city.
Galdes is also seeing more a willingness of businesses to train young employees even if they don’t have all the skillset just yet.
CareerScape counselors also break down barriers keeping young people out of the job market—transportation, mental health, childcare, etc.—and find individual solutions to get them working.
Sun Prairie’s CareerScape program just launched in June and Galdes says it’s all about spreading the word.
“Our focus is to meet young people where they are already at and let them know this service is available,” Galdes said.
For more information, www.operationfreshstart.org/program/careerscape/ or call/text (608) 235-5811, email mgaldes@operationfreshstart.org.