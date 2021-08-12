Wisconsin had 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending August 8, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Temperatures across the state were normal to slightly below normal. Weekend weather brought needed rain to most of Wisconsin. Only the far north and far south received below normal precipitation. Field activities included haying and harvesting small grains.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 8% very short, 16% short, 66% adequate and 10% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 11% very short, 18% short, 65% adequate and 6% surplus.
Corn is reported 92% silking, even with last year and 7 days ahead of the 5-year average. Corn is 42% in the dough stage, 2 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the average. Corn condition was 77% good to excellent, two percentage points above last week.
Soybeans are reported 94% blooming, 1 day ahead of last year and 9 days ahead of the average. The soybean crop was 73% setting pods, 1 day ahead of last year and 3 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition was 74% good to excellent, two percentage points above last week.
Oats are reported 95% coloring, 6 days behind last year but 3 days ahead of average. Oats are 39% harvested, 4 days behind last year and 2 days behind the average. Oat condition rated 75% good to excellent, one percentage point below last week.
Potato harvest is reported 14% complete. Potato condition is rated 95% good to excellent, two percentage points above last week.
Winter wheat is reported 89% harvested for grain, 5 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the average.
The third cutting of alfalfa hay is 63% complete, 4 days ahead of both last year and the average. There were scattered reports of farmers beginning the fourth cutting. All hay condition was rated 74% good to excellent, one percentage point above last week.
Pasture condition was rated 60% good to excellent, 2 percentage points below last week.