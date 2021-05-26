The Sun Prairie Media Center still has openings in the Sun Prairie Media Center’s much-loved, often-imitated-but-never-duplicated summer workshops.
But — they are going fast.
If you know of someone aged 9-15 who loves to make videos, movies, or even podcasts and wants help taking their creativity to the next level, then you need to sign up for these workshops.
The week-long workshops are designed for budding journalists, filmmakers, actors, and social media influencers who want a fun and creative way to express themselves.
Participants will be introduced to media production in a fun, hands-on learning environment that is conveniently located – the Media Center is in the same building as the public library.
The courses will inspire kids in a creative atmosphere to learn communication skills they can use for a lifetime. Nothing is impossible when you have a camera, an idea and a group of friends!
Online registration is open now and will remain open until June 18. But hurry – there are only a few spots available! Find more information on these classes and register online at kids4.tv.
• Adventures in Movie Making, Session 1, June 28-July 1.
• Adventures in Movie Making, Session 1, June 28-July 1.
• Adventures in Animation, July 12-15.
• Adventures in Sports Production, July 12-15.
• Hybrid, Adventures in Photography. July 19-22.
• Hybrid, Adventures in Reporting, July 19-22.
• Adventures in Podcasting and Vlogging, July 26-29.
• Adventures in Music Videos, July 26-29.
All workshops will meet at the Sun Prairie Media Center. Discounted rates for SPMC members are available. More information on memberships is available at sunprairiemediacenter.com. Scholarships are also available.
Questions? E-mail Mara at mtrusty@cityofsunprairie.com.