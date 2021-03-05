hot featured
Agribusiness
Sun Prairie resident named CEO of CentralStar Cooperative
The CentralStar Cooperative Board of Directors announced this week that Phillip Dieter of Sun Prairie has been named chief executive officer (CEO) of the cooperative.
“CentralStar is well-equipped with talented leaders, one of which is Phil,” said Paul Trierweiler, president, CentralStar Board of Directors. “Phil has a wide-array of business experiences, along with practical hands-on farm knowledge, which positions him well to lead our cooperative.”
Dieter has nearly 20 years of experience in the agriculture industry and at the cooperative. In October, he was promoted to chief operating officer (COO).
“Working closely with Phil over the past several months, the board has been impressed with his passion, commitment, and vision to help CentralStar succeed,” shared Trierweiler.
Prior to being selected COO, Dieter served as director of development for six years, a role in which he was responsible for the oversight of hiring and recruitment, professional development, key-account management, as well as market-growth plans.
Dieter began his career with the cooperative in 2002, working as an artificial-insemination specialist, and later as a reproductive specialist.
“I am truly honored to serve as CEO. I have a tremendous amount of pride and passion for the cooperative, our team members and the dairy and beef producers we work with,” shared Dieter. “CentralStar is a premier service cooperative that delivers industry-leading tools targeting success for dairy and beef producers. Our team has talent and resources that surpass anything else that exists; the future is bright for CentralStar.”
CentralStar Cooperative Inc. was established May 1, 2019, as a result of the merger between NorthStar Cooperative Inc. and East Central/Select Sires.
The cooperative’s goal of enhancing producer profitability through integrated services is fulfilled by incorporating an array of products and services critical to dairy- and beef-farm prosperity. CentralStar’s product and service offerings include Accelerated Genetics, GenerVations and Select Sires genetics; extensive artificial-insemination (A.I.) service; genetic, reproduction, and dairy records consultation; DHI services; diagnostic testing; herd-management products; research and development; and more.
CentralStar’s administration and warehouse facilities are in Lansing, Mich., and Waupun, with laboratories in Grand Ledge, Mich., and Kaukauna.
For more information, visit CentralStar Cooperative Inc. at www.mycentralstar.com.
Trending Now
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.