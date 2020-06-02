This photo from the May 12 Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting shows the site plan with the former parsonage at 222 Windsor St. as well as its location between the McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club at 232 Windsor St. and the home of Ted Chase to the west of the former parsonage. The commission will reconsider a conditional use permit to allow the former parsonage to be used as a technical skills training center for teens as part of its June 9 agenda.