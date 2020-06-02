A conditional use permit from the McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club -- referred back to the commission by the Sun Prairie City Council -- will be reconsidered by the commission as part of a June 9 Zoom meeting scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
City Planning Director Tim Semmann said in a release announcing the June 9 commission agenda that a public hearing will be held on a request by the club for approval of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow an Indoor Institutional use (Teen/Youth Technical Center) and meeting space in an existing residential building at 222 Windsor St.
The building is a former single family home that served as the parsonage for the former church where the center is currently located. Boys and Girls Club of Dane County (BGCDC) has requested approval of the CUP to host a youth technical job skills training center.
Other items
The commission agenda also includes another item delayed from another meeting, as well as a variety of requests:
• Sun Prairie Partners. A public hearing will be held on a request by Sun Prairie Partners LLC for approval of an amendment to a Planned Development District General Development Plan (GDP). The plan amendment seeks to modify the area and permitted uses for the Pumpkin Patch Commercial Shopping District.
Sun Prairie Partners is also seeking approval of a Preliminary and Final Plat for Pumpkin Patch Farms. The proposal revises a previously approved plat to create seven lots and three outlots located on approximately 51 acres of land located south of West Main Street and west of South Thompson Road.
• City of Sun Prairie. A public hearing will be held on a request by the City of Sun prairie for approval of a public needs assessment and amendments to Title 16, Subdivisions and Title 18, Impact fees.
The needs assessment seeks to implement a new parkland dedication requirement, fee in lieu of parkland dedication, and park impact fee to apply to all residential development within the City of Sun Prairie. Semmann said in the release that this item was initially proposed as part of the May 12 commission agenda, but was postponed to the June 9 meeting.
• Menards access. The commission will consider a request by Menards Inc. for approval of an amendment to a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to construct an additional access lane along the north side of the materials yard at 355 S. Grand Ave.
• Costco parking lot request. Commissioners will consider a request by Costco for approval of an amendment to a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to construct a parking lot south of Costco at 2960 Hoepker Road.
• City parking lot certified survey map. The commission will consider a request by the city for approval of a Certified Survey Map (CSM) that would reconfigure lands located north of the Bank of Sun Prairie at 117 Columbus Street and 126 Church Street into two lots. The lands now include municipal and bank parking lots.
• Efficiency unit request. The commission will consider a request by Prairie Trail Residences for approval of an amendment to an approved Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to convert existing community room space into three additional efficiency units at Prairie Trail Residences, located at 3061 Pleasant Street.
Meeting access details
Due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the June 9 Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting will be conducted remotely online.
Interested participants may register in advance for the online meeting at
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4AbbyYvFRSGUvMkMC9cL4Q
After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Interested participants may also register their public comments through the city's electronic submission system by using the following link:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7BY3JR3
The survey will close for public comment at 7 p.m. on June 9. All comments will be included for the Plan Commission’s consideration during the meeting.
To watch the meeting live, go online to ksun.tv or use Sun Prairie cable access channels 983 on Spectrum or channels 13 or 1013 on TDS Telecom cable.
More information on the commission agenda items can be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie's Planning Department by phone at 608-825-1107.
