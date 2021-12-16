The former Sun Prairie city attorney charged with bringing a loaded gun into a Waunakee bar in June 2021 pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct last week.
Mark Leonard, 61, was charged with operating firearms while intoxicated, carrying a handgun into a place where alcohol is sold/consumed, and disorderly conduct/use of a dangerous weapon, following the June 10 incident at Ripp’s Bar.
Leonard pleaded guilty to the disorderly conduct charge at a Dec. 9 Dane County Circuit Court hearing. The two other charges were dismissed, with Leonard referred to a first offenders program. If Leonard successfully completes the Deferred Prosecution agreement, he will avoid conviction and sentencing on the disorderly conduct charge.
A bar patron told Waunakee Police that Leonard had handguns at the bar that night and was showing the handguns to other customers. Waunakee Police made contact with Leonard at Ripp’s Bar that night and removed a Glock 34 and a Glock 43 from Leonard’s hip holster and his waistband, along with a full 9 mm magazine on the top of the bar where Leonard reportedly was sitting, according to the criminal complaint.
A bartender at Ripp’s Bar told Leonard guns weren’t allowed in the bar but she was afraid to call the police because she feared for her safety, according to the criminal complaint. The bartender said she did not see Leonard point the guns at anyone.
Security camera footage, obtained by Waunakee Police, reportedly shows Leonard with a handgun and holster on his hip and that he was showing the guns to other bar customers, according to the criminal complaint.
Leonard’s preliminary breath test was 0.17, twice the legal limit for Wisconsin motorists, according to the criminal complaint.
Leonard was placed on paid administrative leave from his city attorney position on June 11. The city council accepted Leonard’s resignation on Sept. 10.
Leonard received $9,211 for 21 days of paid leave between June 11 and Aug. 27, 2021, according to information obtained by the Sun Prairie Star in an open records request. Leonard used paid time (vacation and sick) for the remaining days, City Human Resources Director Brenda Sukenik reported.
Leonard was paid $37,834 in salary through the end of the year, according to the city separation agreement. He will receive city health insurance until Dec. 31, 2021.
The city council appointed Matthew Dregne as the interim city attorney on July 6. Dregne’s hourly rate is $225 an hour.
Leonard was hired as a city attorney in September 2013. City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer described Leonard as a dedicated and loyal employee in a letter written after Leonard’s resignation.