The Sun Prairie Area School District will co-sponsor a Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) resolution seeking state legislation to eliminate Native American athletic mascots in Wisconsin.
If that sounds familiar, it’s because SPASD co-sponsored a similar resolution last July.
In a report to the Sun Prairie School Board, Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder wrote the American Psychological Association has called for an immediate retirement of Native American mascots, symbols and images because they are believed to cause harm to the social identity development and self-esteem of Native American students and do not empower Native American students towards academic achievement and success.
“As a district that respects the cultures of our diverse community,” Schroeder wrote, “it is important that we support this resolution and co-sponsor it.”
The resolution states the continued use of Native American mascots, symbols, images, logos and nicknames ”establishes an unwelcome, divisive and hostile learning environment for Native American students that affirms negative stereotypes that are promoted in mainstream society.”
The resolution calls for the eradication of the use of these images, logos, symbols and nicknames. In a statement, the resolution states, “Continued use of Native American mascots, symbols, images, logs and nicknames is a form of discrimination, oppression and racism.”
Of the state’s 421 public school districts, 31 retain the use of Native American mascots, symbols, images or nicknames, according to the resolution.
The resolution supports legislation requiring the remaining school districts to retire the mascots, symbols, images, logos or nicknames.
Board member Carol Sue Albright said she believed there would be a problem requiring school districts to do anything, because most boards want to make their own decisions.
The board approved the resolution on a 5-0 vote, with board members Tom Weber and Dave Hoekstra absent.
Title IX items approved
Acting on a recommendation from Nick Reichhoff, Director of Student Policy and School Operations and District Title IX Coordinator, the board approved new Policy AC relating to Nondiscrimination in District Programs, Activities, and Operations; new Procedures AC-R(1), District Response to Alleged Sexual Harassment under Title IX and AC-R(2), Expectations for Employees to Report Discrimination and Harassment, and New Administrative Guideline AC-AG, Initial District Screening of Reports or Complaints of Sexual Harassment.
In a report to the board, Reichoff wrote that on May 19, 2020, the U.S. Department of Education published new Title IX regulations covering sexual harassment, sex discrimination, and sexual assault in education programs and activities. These new regulations take effect no later than August 14, 2020.
After the release of the regulations, multiple state attorneys general, including the Wisconsin Attorney General, filed a lawsuit to block the implementation of the new Title IX regulations on the basis that various aspects of the new regulations are “arbitrary” and contrary to applicable law.
“We are monitoring WASB legal updates and following the progress of this litigation. However, the litigation has not resulted in an official injunction or other day, and as such, we have worked through the WASB template policy and related procedures which include all necessary mandatory language,” Reichhoff wrote.
Every school district must adopt policies and procedures in connection with the implementation of the new Title IX regulations.
Most directly, this includes the district’s nondiscrimination policies and complaint procedures, according to the report. Other policy areas, such as student disciplinary procedures and staff-student relationship policies will also be reviewed.
Board members approved the new policies and related procedures.
