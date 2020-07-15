A one-day “drive-thru” Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival event will be held from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22 at Angell Park to continue the tradition of celebrating the corn harvest in Sun Prairie.
Sweet corn, beverages and meal options from local restaurants will be available for purchase that day.
Participants will drive to Angell Park, place their order, and pay. They will then receive their items in the trunk or rear hatch of their vehicle at the end of the line.
Participants pay bringing a credit card and an interest in helping others in Sun Prairie.
You can help continue this tradition and support Sun Prairie non-profits and civic organizations in their work by being an event sponsor. The following promotional levels, and corresponding benefits, include:
Underwriter Level (limited to four) -- $2,000. This includes top billing on signage at the Aug. 22 Drive-Thru Event; logo and link to your website on Virtual Corn Fest page; featured in Sun Prairie Chamber August Newsletter and Website; mention in at least two boosted posts on Facebook and Instagram; business mention every 30 minutes on 103.5 live broadcast day of event and featured in festival news releases.
Golden Ear Level -- $1,000. Golden Ears get top billing on signage at Aug. 22 Drive-Thru Event; business mention every 30 minutes on 103.5 FM The Sun live broadcast day of event; logo and link to their website on Virtual Corn Fest page; listed in Sun Prairie Chamber August newsletter and website and listed in news releases.
Silver Kernel -- $ 500. Silver Kernels receive their logo on Signage at Aug. 22 Drive-Thru Event; logo and link to their website on Virtual Corn Fest page; listed in Sun Prairie Chamber August newsletter and website and listed in festival news releases.
For more information, to volunteer, or to sponsor, contact Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Amy Skicki, by email at amyskicki@sunprairiechamber.com or by phone at 608-837-4547
