On Monday, Nov. 1, Culver’s of Sun Prairie, located at 1501 W. Main St., will donate a portion of all sales from 5-8 p.m. to KIDS-4 — the Sun Prairie Media Center’s unique “TV for kids, by kids” media literacy program for students in grades 4-8.
The Share Night donation will be calculated from all sales during that timeframe.
The Sun Prairie Media Center is currently looking for volunteers to help with the Share Night.
Anyone interested should contact Sun Prairie Media Center Executive Director Jeff Robbins at jrobbins@cityofsunprairie.com.
“It’s important that we get volunteer help at the Culver’s Share Night,” said Robbins, “because that’s the only way to ensure that the percentage of sales that Culver’s offers to donate actually gets donated.”
Money raised on Nov. 1 will be used to buy equipment deemed most necessary by the Sun Prairie Media Center and families currently involved in KIDS-4.
Options for the money raised were discussed at the KIDS-4 Kick-Off Party on October 5.
Robbins thanked Culver’s of Sun Prairie for its support of KIDS-4 and the Sun Prairie Media Center.