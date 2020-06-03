Hundreds of peaceful protesters marched down Main Street to Sun Prairie City Hall Wednesday afternoon to bring attention to the May 25 death of George Floyd, racism and Black rights. Protestors held up Black Lives Matter and "Please, I can't breath" signs. Four Minneapolis police officers have been charged in Floyd's death.
City of Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes and City of Sun Prairie Paul Esser joined the June 3 Sun Prairie march. The march ended outside Sun Prairie city hall with speakers motivating people to take action, vote, as they shared experiences of racism in their lives.
Protests over the George Floyd killing have erupted all over the world. Some protests have turned violent with police using tear gas to disperse crowds. Looting and damage to businesses have also been reported at other protests, including weekend protests in the City of Madison.
Several downtown Sun Prairie business owners boarded up their shop windows in anticipation of the Wednesday protest but no damage was done by the peaceful marchers.
Stay connected with the Star for full-coverage of the Wednesday protest.
