Hundreds of the trees are planted by the City of Sun Prairie each year but keeping track of the inventory is a difficult task.
The city is hoping to get a $25,000 Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources grant that will help manage its urban forest by updating the GIS inventory of city-owned trees. Alders approved the matching dollars as part of the Sept. 21 city council agenda.
An updated map will also provided needed data on city’s emerald ash tree that is being destroyed by the emerald ash borer, city officials said.
Sun Prairie Parks & Forestry Manager Cindy Burtley said an accurate inventory will help with the city’s plan to reforest neighborhoods without tree canopy cover.
Burtley said the city lacks the staff to update the city’s tree inventory. If the city gets the grant money, it would match the amount to hire three summer forestry interns to complete the task.
The city received a $17,486 grant last spring to remove and replace ash trees destroyed by the emerald ash borer.