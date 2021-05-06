Wisconsin had 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 2, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Temperatures ranged widely this week, starting out with more freezing nights and chilly days for northern Wisconsin. Scattered rains tracked across northern and central Wisconsin midweek but missed southern Wisconsin, where dry soil conditions have slowed crop emergence and pasture growth.
A sunny, windy weekend with temperatures in the 80s provided good conditions for fieldwork to progress. Corn, soybeans, small grains, potatoes and vegetables were being planted. Manure and fertilizer applications were ongoing.
Reporters commented that some crops were injured by recent hard freezes; forages were reportedly set back, and budding fruit trees may see reduced production in some areas.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 8% very short, 23% short, 65% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 5% very short, 21% short, 67% adequate and 7% surplus.
Corn is reported 27% planted, 1 day behind last year but 5 days ahead of the 5-year average. Some reports were received of corn emerging in southern Wisconsin.
Soybeans are reported 16% planted, 2 days ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of the average.
Oats are reported 68% planted, 6 days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the average. Thirty three percent of oats are emerged, 7 days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the average.
Potatoes are 59% planted, 1 day ahead of last year and 9 days ahead of the average.
Winter wheat condition was rated 86% good to excellent statewide, up one percentage point from last week.
Spring tillage was reported 72% complete, six days ahead of last year and 14 days ahead of the average.
Pasture conditions was rated 61% good to excellent, one percentage point below last week.
