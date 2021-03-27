Longtime Town of Bristol chair Gerald Derr is facing challenger Paul W. Sanford in the April 6 general spring election.
Town of Bristol resident Antoinette M. Tremaine is also running against incumbent town supervisor 2 Brian Willison on the April ballot.
The Town of Bristol candidates participate in the following Q and A:
Town of Bristol Town Chair candidates
Gerald (Jerry) Derr (Incumbent)
Please outline your qualifications for the board position you are seeking.
Derr: As a lifelong resident I know the Town of Bristol. Maintenance of our 75 miles of rural roads and subdivision streets are one of the primary responsibilities of local government and account for the majority of our annual budget.
My 50-plus years in the construction industry gives me the knowledge and experience in road construction, maintenance and drainage issues that need to be dealt with daily.
Land use planning is more important today than ever before to provide options for well planned development while maintaining our valuable farm land and Bristol’s farming heritage.
Bristol is a growing community with a population of over 4,000 residents, Intergovernmental relationships are extremely important today and Bristol has a great working relationship with our neighbors, the City of Sun Prairie and the Village of Windsor. The town contracts for Paramedic service with the City of Sun Prairie, and Bristol is the majority owner of the Northeast Dane Fire Unit. We contract with the Dane County Sheriff’s Department for patrol services.
Please describe your priorities if you are elected and how you will effectively address those issues.
Derr: My priority is to plan for the future. We will be updating our comprehensive plan in the next year, and continue to improve our infrastructure including roads, broadband, parks, buildings and services.
The board and I will continue to work with our neighbors to provide the most effective and efficient services for our area, and working with our legislative delegations at the state and federal level to maximize funding opportunities which have become a top priority today.
Bristol is a great place to live and work. Working together we can be even better in the future.
Paul W. Sanford
Occupation: Maintenance Tech Specialist
Contact: nadman@msn.com
Please outline your qualifications for the board position you are seeking:
Sandford: I possess the necessary supervisory experience, skill and know-how for the position.
Thirty years in the military has given me a practical knowledge of the many facets of leadership; when I retired from the military I had earned the rank of First Sergeant and was in command of a Maintenance Company with 75 to 80+ soldiers.
Prior to that I served as a Senior Maintenance Non Commissioned Officer in Charge, I was responsible for supervising the day-to-day operations of the Battalion Maintenance Section of mechanics and support personnel in over 1200 missions involving over 14,000 vehicles
In addition, I am the graduate of numerous military leadership schools, and am a decorated veteran.
From 2010-2016 I worked for 5N Plus as the Maintenance Manager.
From 2016 until now, I am working as a Maintenance Tech Specialist.
Please describe your priorities if you are elected and how you will effectively address those issues.
Sandford: My priorities are those of our Town’s community. I will work to:
- Promote policies that work and help the community
- Preserve farmland and family farms
- Slow urban growth into rural areas
- Listen to public concerns and address those issues to find a viable solution
- address drainage issues
- put land in wetland status
- hold developers responsible for failing retention ponds
- Post dates and times of town hall meetings so that more taxpayers and residents can attend
- Address and resolve the Recycling Center
- issues
- Improve tax payers’ and residents services
Town of Bristol Supervisor 2
Antoinette (Annie) M. Tremaine
Occupation: Federal Healthcare Compliance Officer
Contact:annieforsupervisor@gmail.com or 608-381-7881
Please outline your qualifications for the board position you are seeking.
Tremaine: I have been a contributor to leading change in federal healthcare programs at the local, regional and national level by introducing and implementing enterprise risk management tools into healthcare operations. I have been able to operationalize risk management practices not only as a healthcare professional, but as an an individual engaged in farming.
Proactive engagement of risk partners and stakeholders is key to identifying and operationalizing threats such as drainage failures, loss of farmland and rapid development.
I’m a healthcare compliance professional. In short, I’m the queen of “the bearer of bad news” informing people of information they didn’t want to hear.
Rather than being a spin doctor, I, not only informed stakeholders, but constructed plans for corrective action using their input and provided information on the status of processes and procedures associated with the problem at hand;
CRISIS MANAGEMENT: On top of being a full time federal employee, I’m also a farmer and a single parent.
A farmer, many times, especially in a crisis situation, must be extremely resourceful and may well require crisis management for animal services, plumbing and electrical work.
This means, “the show must go on” at all personal cost, I understand that Bristol is facing an identity crisis and as a leader, a farmer and a single parent, I am versatile, willing to adjust to challenges, and ready to address adverse situations head-on.
When we were informed that WisDOT proposed an I-94 Corridor through some of the most productive land in the country, I set up a Facebook group and became involved in multiple citizen action groups to educate WISDot on the long term adverse outcomes of the proposed plan.
Development pressure is high in Bristol with high agricultural land prices of ($15-20k/acre) and an aging farm population along with high fluctuations in commodities, it’s not hard to see how and why family farms are dropping off the map.
I’ve been a resident of Dane County for the vast majority of my life and a resident of Bristol for just about 25 years. I’ve witnessed the changes and intergovernmental challenges associated with the rapid development of northeastern Dane County.
Please describe your priorities if you are elected and how you will effectively address those issues.
Tremaine: 1. Public Safety: The Bristol Gentleman’s Club has averaged 1.5 firearm related incidents per year since 2017. In addition, there have been assaults requiring DCSO intervention.
A community which, for decades, had been recognized for the success of its family farms and community supported small businesses is now being referred to as, “The Shootin’ Gallery”.
The club has been in business since 2003 with many safety assurances that were promised, but not kept. The club has been less than transparent with the town since the beginning.
I will work with residents, legal counsel and other business owners in Bristol to ensure resident safety is not compromised. The club is afforded due process rights under the law.
The owners and managers need to work with us while this process is taking place and remain closed until the process is complete and corrective actions are enacted.
I will work with residents, taxpayers and business owners throughout this process to put their safety at the forefront.
2. Loss of Family Farms: Bristol is required to have a Farmland Preservation Plan in its 2022 Comprehensive Plan. Additionally, Bristol can enter into, at no cost (less town officer administrative time and other minor expenses), an Ag Enterprise Area.
This identifies areas at risk of development and gives farmers the opportunity to opt in /out and provides them with tax credits for program enrollment. It does not take away landowner rights or increase your taxes. Instead it provides residents with much needed green space and environmental corridors to enjoy a high quality of life.
3. Drainage: Specifically, the detention/retention ponds in development. Did you know that several of the failing ponds are actually owned by the Town? Their 20-year lifespan is at or nearing its end and many didn’t work worth a damn to begin with.
In addition to the updated requirements for the ponds at the county level, I feel that it is the responsibility of the developer to maintain these ponds as part of their commitment to towns in which they do a significant amount of business and will include plans to incorporate community impact to environmental stewardship as a requirement to plat approval(s).
4. Transparency: I am committed to the development of contingency/succession plans to cross train elected and appointed offices.
Clerk/Treasurer positions should be split to provide a system of fiscal checks and balances.
Additionally, our budget plans going forward will provide taxpayers with a detailed disclosure of all town level expenses before the tax notices.
Further, I will support a change in time, date and methods of participation (i.e. Zoom, Microsoft Teams) to facilitate enhanced stakeholder input in the budget process for the forthcoming budget year.
Brian Willison (Incumbent)
Occupation: Retired
Contact: BrianLWillison@gmail.com, 608-669-0019
Please outline your qualifications for the board position you are seeking.
Willison: I am seeking re-election to the Bristol Town Board as Supervisor 2. I have served in this position for the last 5 years. As Supervisor, I serve on the Plan Commission, Court Commission, Board of Adjustment and Zoning Board of Review.
During that time, I have gained a good deal of experience and knowledge about the Town’s operations, its current issues and needs.
I have expanded my knowledge and understanding of local government operations reading and attending a number of meetings, conferences and educational events hosted by the Dane County and Wisconsin Town’s Associations.
My professional background has prepared me to serve in this position. I earned a B.S. degree from Milton College and a J.D. from the University of Wisconsin – Law School.
I served as a law enforcement officer for 32 years, retiring as a Captain, where I gained broad experience in problem solving, leadership, Public Management and Administration.
I have also worked in higher education both as an Associate Professor and as Campus Dean. In addition to serving on the Town Board, I work part-time providing transportation for organ transplant teams, serve in a leadership position with my church and on the Board of a non-profit organization.
These positions require working with and being responsive to a variety of stakeholders.
This broad knowledge and experience has prepared me to meet the challenges of performing the duties of Town Board Supervisor.
Please describe your priorities if you are elected and how you will effectively address those issues.
Willison: Despite the challenges of the past year, the Bristol Town Board has successfully maintained a quality level of service to meet the Town’s needs and keeping the tax rate low.
However, there are ongoing challenges and always room to improve. I intend to continue current practices while looking for areas of improvement that will enhance the quality of life in Bristol.
An example of this is, the board’s support of the Broadband expansion grant which has been recently approved.
My priorities include preserving Bristol’s character by maintaining local control of local issues; balancing controlled development with preservation of farm land while maintaining landowner’s rights and property values; fixing recurrent issues and addressing citizen’s concerns; providing high levels of critical services while encouraging improvements and keeping town taxes low.
To achieve these goals, I am committed to adhering to proper procedures, honesty and integrity. I will act in the best interest of Bristol residents while working cooperatively with area municipalities on mutually beneficial issues, such as border agreements and cooperative zoning ordinances.
I will remain open to and seek viable solutions to resident’s concerns.
I will continue to read and research matters that affect local Town government.
However, only peruse those that would benefit Bristol.
Frugal budgeting and spending practices has kept Bristol taxes one of the lowest local tax rates in the state.
All while maintaining roads, parks and providing vital public safety. I intend on maintaining this trend while implementing upgrades that will enhance communication with Bristol residents and the efficiency of Town operations.
With your support, we can insure the Town of Bristol maintains its character, a high quality of life and a wonderful place to live.
--Compiled by Jennifer Fetterly
