Sun Prairie police cited the driver of a Nissan Altima Aug. 18 after colliding with a train near Town Hall Drive.
Sgt. Ryahn Smith of the Sun Prairie Police Department said at approximately 6:09 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle-train crash near the intersection of Town Hall Drive and Highway 19 in the City of Sun Prairie.
Smith said initial investigation showed a Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on Town Hall from 19 when it struck a Wisconsin Southern Locomotive that was traveling across the roadway at the railroad crossing.
The Altima sustained significant damage and was towed from the scene.
The locomotive also sustained minor damage as a result of the crash.
The driver of the Altima was transported by Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service (EMS) to a local emergency room for treatment of minor injuries. A citation has been issued to the Altima driver for failing to yield the right of way, but the driver's identity was not immediately available.
