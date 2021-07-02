Dane County Sheriff's deputies are currently investigating a two-vehicle crash on Friday, July 2 that killed a Marshall man.
Capt. Corey Quinn of Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue said at approximately 6:55 a.m., department personnel responded along with Dane County Sheriff and Marshall Fire/EMS to a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Sun Prairie.
Quinn said first arriving fire units found a two-vehicle crash involving a full size pickup truck. The truck had struck the driver's side of a mid-sized sedan head-on at the intersection of Ridge Road and West Medina Road.
Quinn said the truck was presumed to be traveling north on Ridge Road at the time of the collision.
Dane County Sheriff's Lt. Ira Simpson said the preliminary investigation indicates a Chevy Impala, with three occupants, was traveling westbound on West Medina Rd, when the Impala failed to stop at the stop sign.
Simpson said the car struck a Ford F-250, which was traveling northbound on Ridge Road. The operator of the Impala was pronounced deceased at the scene. The two other passengers in the Impala and the driver/sole occupant of the F-250 were uninjured.
All parties involved were wearing seat belts, according to Simpson, who said Ridge Road remains closed while the Dane County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Team completes its investigation.
The driver of the sedan was pinned in his vehicle and required extrication by Sun Prairie Fire units. The driver, a resident of the village of Marshall, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.
All other patients including one passenger of the sedan were assessed by Marshall EMS and released at the scene.
Names of those involved -- including the deceased -- are not being released until relatives are notified by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, according to Quinn and Simpson.