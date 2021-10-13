WMC Foundation – an affiliate of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) – announced the creation of Wisconsin Leads: Executive Fellowship on Monday. The new educational program for emerging executives is an exclusive opportunity for participants to learn from Wisconsin’s most prominent business and thought leaders.
Wisconsin Leads will feature a series of events on the state’s economy, complex business challenges and the foundational public policies that will shape the future of Wisconsin’s economic landscape.
The inaugural program will kick off this coming January in La Crosse and will feature an all-star line-up of speakers who will be sharing their business knowledge with participants.
“Wisconsin’s $300 billion economic engine is powered by 400,000 businesses, each individually faced with unique challenges and opportunities, but as a whole are intertwined in ways that often go unnoticed,” said Wade Goodsell, Executive Director of WMC Foundation.
“Wisconsin Leads: Executive Fellowship will offer rising executives from Wisconsin’s private sector a wide-angle lens to view our state’s complicated economy and best understand how public policy impacts the strength of every Wisconsin business,” Goodsell added.
WMC Foundation will be joining forces with CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) on the program. As the presenting sponsor, CLA will provide critical insight into the financial and economic challenges Wisconsin businesses face every day.
Program Details:
Retreat #1 -- Jan. 25-26, The Charmat Hotel, 101 State Street, La Crosse, WI 54601.
Retreat #2-- March 1 -2 at The Edgewater Hotel, 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, WI 53703.
Retreat #3 -- May 10 – 11 at Hotel Northland, 304 N. Adams St., Green Bay, WI 54301.
Featured speakers include:
• Samantha Metcalf, Managing Principal Private Industries and Manufacturing and Distribution, CLA;
• Rick Parks, President and CEO, Society Insurance;
• Rusty Schieber, VP of Operations Support, Brakebush Brothers;
• Rob Palmer, VP of Government Relations at WPS Health Solutions and Brigadier General for the US Army;
• Brent Ridge, President and CEO, Dairyland Power Cooperative;
• Michelle Grajkowski, Director, Wisconsin Business World;
• Scott Manley, Executive VP of Government Relations, WMC; and
• Wade Goodsell, VP of Membership and Partnerships, WMC.
For more details about how to apply, contact Wade Goodsell by email at wgoodsell@wmc.org.