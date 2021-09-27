Sun Prairie Utilities (SPU), the community’s locally owned, not-for-profit municipal utility, participated in the WPPI Energy Annual Meeting on Sept. 16, 2021.
SPU is a member-owner of WPPI Energy, a not-for-profit wholesale electricity provider and joint action agency.
Rick Wicklund, utility manager of SPU, received the WPPI Energy Individual Achievement Award. The award is based on significant contributions to the success of WPPI Energy through work on committees, task forces and advisory groups.
According to “Sun Prairie is a growing community, and Rick is instrumental in guiding the utility while managing system development,” remarked Dave Euclide, customer service manager of SPU.
“In the past 14 years alone, the utility has added nearly 4,000 electric meters, more than 1,800 water meters, a new substation, and two new wells,” Euclide added.
Euclide praised Wicklund’s involvement in utility-level representation.
“Not only does Rick care about Sun Prairie Utilities, he is also heavily involved with representing our community on the WPPI Energy Board of Directors,” Euclide added. “He serves on multiple advisory groups and task forces, and his work directly benefits the residents and businesses of Sun Prairie.”
Serving the community since 1910, Sun Prairie Utilities is a not-for-profit, locally-owned municipal electric and water utility that provides safe, reliable, and cost-competitive services to approximately 35,000 residents and businesses, mostly within the city limits.
Local representation and control allow all citizens to have a voice in how the utility can best meet the community’s needs. As a co-owner of WPPI Energy, SPU purchases cost-competitive electricity for the community and is able to deliver the latest utility industry technologies to better serve customers.
Wicklund has been with SPU since 2003.
