The Sun Prairie Plan Commission will convene its March 8 meeting as a hybrid session in the Sun Prairie City Council Chambers, thanks to an informal poll of commissioners taken at the end of the Feb. 8 commission meeting.
The discussion took place during an agenda item which asked commissioners to discuss whether they wanted to return to in-person meetings.
Community Development Director Scott Kugler even commented that CR Devco would have preferred to be in the council chambers and making their presentation in-person to commissioners, instead of via Zoom.
Others, including Sun Prairie School Board Treasurer Dave Hoekstra, pointed out the Sun Prairie School Board has been meeting mostly in person — with the public allowed to attend — since December, and meeting with the option of hybrid attendance (in person and via Zoom) well before that.
The hybrid option allows commissioners to attend via Zoom or in person in the council chambers. Mayor Paul Esser said he would be in the council chambers to chair the meeting.
Coming soon: Another Cohen-Esrey building?
The developers of the Landing at 818 are pitching another concept plan to the Sun Prairie Plan Commission, but this one is in downtown Sun Prairie.
Cohen-Esrey, which is in the process of constructed a senior and veteran apartment building on the site of the former McGovern’s Club and tourist cabins near the intersection of West Main and North Bird streets, is the developer intending to present the concert plan for the northwest corner of Bristol and Main streets during the commission’s March 8 meeting.
Other possible agenda items include two from the City of Sun Prairie: An amendment to the city’s Zoning Ordinance regarding flood plains, and another public hearing regarding bicycle parking.
CUPs or SUPs?
Acting on city planning staff recommendations, the commission voted to recommend council approval of land use regulation amendments pertaining to the required review process for certain commercial, storage, transportation, and accessory uses.
In her report to the commission City Planner Sarah Sauer wrote that the city is requesting approval of an amendment to Chapter 17.16 of the Zoning Ordinance pertaining to the review process for Group Day Care centers, Outdoor Storage or Wholesaling, and Private Outdoor Cafes.
Sauer wrote that currently the ordinance requires approval of a conditional use permit (CUP) for all group day care requests regardless of the zoning district; for outdoor storage when located within the Urban Industrial (UI) and Suburban Industrial (SI) zoning district; and for private outdoor cafés with seating in excess of 10% of the existing interior seating of the establishment or more than 8 seats, whichever is greater, in Commercial or Planned Development zoning districts.
Sauer recommended approval of an amendment to the ordinance to allow the review and approval of these uses at the staff level through a special use permit (SUP) under most circumstances.
Commissioners agreed, and voted to recommend council approval of the amendment.
Fence height changes backed
After a separate public hearing, commissioners also backed planning staff recommendations to amend the Official Zoning Ordinance to amend certain provisions of Chapter 17.36 with respect to maximum allowed fence height.
In her report to the commission, Sauer wrote that during the past five years, the plan commission and city council have reviewed approximately eight applications for a CUP to allow a fence to exceed the maximum height limitations within a required front or street yard.
In many of those instances, the requests did not include fencing in the front yard setback (the front or street side setback from a collector or local street for a residential dwelling unit through the city’s zoning ordinance is 20-feet with a 30-foot setback for an attached garage). Sauer recommended amending the ordinance to continue to require a CUP for requests to exceed the maximum 4-foot height limitation when located in a required front yard setback, but to approved up to 6-feet at the staff level if located within a required street setback in a side or rear yard.
Commissioners voted 8-0 to recommend council approval.
Fees increased
Because it’s been nearly 10 years since many development fees have changed, alders in 2021 directed city planning staff to examine the fees and make recommendations about which zoning and development fees to increase (see accompanying chart for just some of the fees).
In addition to amending the Planning fee schedule, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission also recommended planning staff consider amending the zoning ordinance to move some of the more minor applications that traditionally seem to generate minimal discussion at Plan Commission to staff reviews to provide a quicker and less costly process (backed for approval during the Feb. 8 meeting as SUPs).
Commissioners voted 8-0 to recommend the changes to the city council.