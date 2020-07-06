The Sun Prairie Plan Commission will consider a 308-unit apartment concept plan as part of its Tuesday, July 14 agenda.
City Planning Director Tim Semmann said the commission will consider a request by Gebhardt Development requesting review and consideration of a Concept Plan to amend the West Prairie Village General Development Plan (GDP).
The amendment will allow a 308-unit mixed multi-family development on 9.54 acres of land located west of N. Thompson Road and south of Colorado Avenue.
A concept plan allows the commission to give non-binding comments and guidance about where the plan could be improved.
The plan was tabled at the commission’s April 14 meeting.
Other requests
• Bauer-Raether Builders request. The commission will conduct a public hearing on a request by Bauer-Raether Builders for approval of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) that allows a group development (new contractors office) at 931 S. Bird Street.
• Fence request. The commission will also conduct a public hearing on a request by Balasubrahmany Annam for approval of a CUP to construct a six-foot-high fence within the street-yard setback area at 204 Covington Trail.
Meeting instructions
Due to the ongoing COVID Pandemic, the July 14 meeting will be held remotely beginning at 7 p.m. and can be viewed online at ksun.tv, or on TDS Cable Channels 13 or 1013, and Spectrum Cable channel 983.
Information on how you can submit public comments and remotely participate in the Plan Commission meeting, along with application materials related to this request, can be found on the city’s website.
More information on the July 14 commission agenda items may be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Department by phone at 608-825-1107.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.