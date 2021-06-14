The Sun Prairie Family Aquatic Center, located at 920 Linnerud Drive, is experiencing a maintenance issue that has now been resolved, but the result is a delayed opening date.
The originally published opening date was Saturday, June 19, but the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department will now be opening the center on Monday, June 21. The center was closed all of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even after some other municipal pools opened for shortened seasons.
Because of the 2021 maintenance issue, the SPPRF’s Parks crew was unable to fill the pool on time. This resulted in center staff’s in-water training being delayed.
According to a statement on the city’s website, the City of Sun Prairie’s lifeguard and center staff training program requires 30 hours of in-water training that include Emergency Action Plan training/scenarios specific to the Family Aquatic Center facility, which now can’t be completed by the originally scheduled June 19 opening date.
“We understand and apologize for the disappointment in the delay, but safety is always our number one priority and we are unwilling to compromise the safety of our patrons by shortening or condensing the staff training program,” the statement posted on the city website reads.
The SPPRF Department is evaluating options to extend open swim times throughout the summer to make up for the lost two days, but more information will be available about those potentially extended open swim hours in the coming week.
“We appreciate your patience and understanding,” the city website statement concludes, “as we work to provide a safe and enjoyable summer at the Sun Prairie Family Aquatic Center.”