Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. (SPPF) has reached a milestone in its fund-raising effort for four new lighted pickleball courts to be constructed at Wyndham Hills Community Park.
The group of Sun Prairie residents, who are passionate about Sun Prairie parks, formed a non-profit organization with the purpose of supporting the city’s park system at the end of 2020. The group has successfully supported the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Department on its annual Earth Day/Arbor Day Parks Clean-up and Tree Planting with a record numbers of people helping. They also obtained city approval for and are installing a pollinator garden in Wetmore Park on Saturday, June 5.
As SPPF’s first major fund-raising project, the group has been approved by the city to fund-raise $60,000 for four new lighted pickleball courts to be constructed at Wyndham Hills Community Park.
The group has raised more than two-thirds of the $60,000 goal, with just over $42,000 raised.
SPPF thanks the individuals and businesses who have already contributed and those who have participated in the fund-raising tournaments. The SPPF is looking to close the fund-raising gap this summer so the project can be included in the City of Sun Prairie’s budget for 2022 construction.
The group is planning an online auction, t-shirt sales, and additional tournaments to support the fund-raising effort to meet the $60,000 goal. The group is looking for and welcomes monetary donations and donations of items for the online auction.
Donations and can be made through the group’s website, www.parksfriends.org.
To learn more about the Wyndham Hills Community Park pickleball project and the Sun Prairie Parks Friends, visit: www.parksfriends.org.