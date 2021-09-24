The Madison Area Builders Association, Metropolitan Builders Association, and National Association of the Remodeling Industry of Madison are coming together to host BuildX, a one-day conference focusing on empowering women in the construction industry.
BuildX, which is open to professionals and students, will take place on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 1220 S. Grand Ave. in Sun Prairie.
BuildX will feature several notable women connected with home construction as speakers.
The lineup includes keynote speaker Ronda Conger of CBH Homes; personal brand coach and photographer Stacy Kaat; Cathy Stepp of Ozark Water Watch; industry advocate Amy Volkmann; and Sarah Young of Zing Collaborative.
In addition, a marketing panel discussion will feature Angela Cooper of ASPIRE Marketing Strategies; Chelsey Lammers of Veridian Homes; Debbie Szwast of Stevens & Tate Marketing; and Katie Sadorf of Hallmark Building Supplies, Inc.
BuildX will provide attendees with opportunities to invest in their personal and professional growth, meet with vendors, and network with colleagues from around Wisconsin.
“I am excited to be a part of the phenomenal Women in the Construction Industry Wisconsin group and am looking forward to our first annual BuildX conference,” said Dawn McIntosh, President of the Women in the Construction Industry group.
“We have been planning this conference for three years and are very excited to bring the event to our local industry,” McIntosh added. “This will be a highly empowering day for all who attend!”
Registration costs $99 for professional attendees and $25 for student attendees.
To learn more about the BuildX Conference or to register to attend, visit www.BuildXWisconsin.com.