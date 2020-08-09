The realignment of Angell Street and the reconstruction of two parking lots north of the 200 block for use by Bank of Sun Prairie employees and the public will be completed this fall, according to city staff.
That’s because members of the Sun Prairie City Council heard no objections during a Tuesday, Aug. 4 public hearing about the project that will add parking downtown and remove pedestrian-vehicle conflicts.
City Community Development Director Scott Kugler wrote in a memo to the council recalling the project that earlier this year, alders provided staff direction to pursue the preparation of development agreements with the Bank of Sun Prairie to facilitate the construction of a new municipal parking lot behind the 200 block of E. Main Street.
The new lot will include the city acquisition of land owned by the bank in the parking lot adjacent to the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main St., the arrangement of a cost-share with the bank on the construction work, and a use and maintenance agreement that details parking restrictions and maintenance of the new facility.
During Tuesday’s council meeting, alders approved a Development Agreement and a Use and Maintenance agreement negotiated with the Bank of Sun Prairie that provide for:
• The transfer of two parcels currently owned by the bank to the city, including the one parcel located on a portion of the City Hall parking lot;
• The transfer of a small city-owned parcel behind bank-owned property at 212 E. Main Street to the Bank of Sun Prairie;
• A cost-share from the bank for construction of the new parking lot of 30% of construction costs, or approximately $180,000;
• A payment to the bank of $33,000 to cover lost depreciation on several bank assets;
• Details on parking restrictions to provide 45 parking spaces for Bank of Sun Prairie employees during the work week; and
• Various provisions detailing items such as maintenance and snow removal responsibilities, permitting for events within the parking lot, and other miscellaneous items.
Kugler said as a precursor to the public hearing that the item was first introduced during the June 16 council meeting. “From what we can tell . . . Angell Street was never dedicated as a street,” Kugler told the council.
Although District 1 Alder Steve Stocker said he heard from one neighbor, just one person who registered for the meeting indicated she did not want to speak during the public hearing.
Mayor Paul Esser gaveled the hearing open, allowed the person to speak and when she declined, closed the hearing after a total of two minutes.
On June 16, the council approved a certified survey map (CSM) that reconfigures three lots and two outlots located north of the Bank of Sun Prairie at 117 Columbus Street and 126 Church Street into two lots.
The resulting two-lot plat between Church and Columbus would be used for the creation of the Angell Street Municipal Parking Lot and the new alignment of Angell Street. In the new configuration, Angell Street will be moved to the north along the retaining wall that separated residential properties on Columbus and Church streets from the parking lot. The former garage and car dealership building — purchased earlier this year by the city — will be razed to construct the parking lot.
After alders approved the project on Aug. 4, Kugler said the project is currently out for construction bids and that he believed the city could complete the project yet this fall.
