The Sun Prairie City Attorney facing charges of allegedly waving two loaded handguns at customers in a Waunakee bar while intoxicated was ordered to stay away from alcohol and firearms and not have contact with a bar employee, as part of his bond conditions.
Mark A. Leonard, 61, is charged with operating firearms while intoxicated, carrying a handgun into a place where alcohol is sold and consumed, and disorderly conduct in connection with the June 10 incident at Ripp’s Bar.
Attorney Corey Chirafisi appeared for Leonard at the Aug. 19 virtual Dane County Circuit Court initial appearance. Chirafisi said Leonard would remain mute on the charges.
The court entered a not guilty plea for Leonard per procedure.
A $500 signature bond was set for Leonard. He was also ordered not to consume or possess alcohol, or dangerous weapons, and to not have contact with any of the case witnesses.
Leonard was reportedly suspended from his City of Sun Prairie attorney position after the charges were filed.
A bar patron told police that Leonard had handguns at the bar that night and was showing the handguns to other customers, according to the criminal complaint.
Another bar patron told police that Leonard, who he described as intoxicated, pointed the gun at him but that he didn’t think Leonard knew what he had done. The bar patron then went outside and called 911 around 11:55 p.m that Thursday.
Waunakee Police made contact with Leonard at Ripp’s Bar and removed a Glock 34 and a Glock 43, from Leonard’s holster and waistband, along with a full 9mm magazine on the top of the bar where Leonard reportedly was sitting.
A bartender at Ripp’s Bar told Leonard that he could not have guns at that bar but that she was afraid to call the police because she feared for her safety, according to the criminal complaint.
The bartender said she did not see Leonard point the guns at anyone.
Security camera footage, obtained by Waunakee Police, reportedly shows Leonard with a handgun in his hip holster and that he was showing the guns to other bar customers, according to the criminal complaint.
Leonard told police that he did have any intoxicants at the bar and drank “two to three glasses of wine” before coming to the bar
He also told police that he didn’t remember going into the bar and what he was doing there, but stated that he was doing nothing obnoxious.
Leonard’s preliminary breath test was 0.17, twice the legal limit of .08 for Wisconsin motorists, according to the criminal complaint.
City of Sun Prairie officials confirmed this week that Leonard remains on paid leave. The city is expected to complete an internal investigation of Leonard, according to Communications and Diversity Strategist Jake King.
Matthew P. Dregne was appointed the interim city attorney in early July. City officials did not respond to questions on those costs or the salary being paid to Leonard while on leave.
The Sun Prairie Star has made an open records request for the information.
Leonard is scheduled for a Nov. 19 pre-trial conference hearing.