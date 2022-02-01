Veteran Mackenzie Miller brings military skills to police work

Sun Prairie Police Officer Mackenzie Miller clocks in as district liaison officer with anticipation. Every day is different, and that’s what Miller likes. It reminds her of her 10 years in the Army National Guard.
“In the military you get 100 tasks thrown at you and you need to prioritize what is most important and what needs to get done first,” Miller said.
Miller picked up those organization skills during an 10-month deployment to Kuwait with the Army National Guard.
Miller worked in base support, making sure soldiers had what they needed, and visiting commanding officers were taken care of. Miller learned to be a leader and supervise others.
“I made sure that my soldiers were the first ones to be fed, get a shower and go to sleep,” Miller said. “I was responsible for them and prioritized their needs over mine.”
The military also expanded Miller’s view of the world, introducing the teen to people and places outside the scope of a small town Wisconsin upbringing.
It was the first time that Miller had been overseas and even though she says Kuwait was more Americanized than other Middle Eastern countries, Miller learned to adapt.
Soldiers were taught to learn the local social norms, especially during Ramadan, the holy month when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. Soldiers were strictly told not to eat and drink in public.
“Even though we were not from their religion we wanted to respect them because we were in their country,” Miller said.
During the time in Kuwait, Miller helped set up a government forensic office. During some off-time, Miller was allowed to swab for DNA and take fingerprints, giving a glimpse into a future career as a police officer.
Joining the police force
Miller was raised in Plymouth, Wisconsin, a town of around 8,000 residents. After high school graduation, Miller aimed to study business and enrolled in some college classes. But soon Miller questioned the choice.
“I’m not a dress-up suit and tie kind of person so I couldn’t see myself working in an office,” Miller said.
Miller re-evaluated those goals and looked toward the military to help to build a career, joining the Army National Guard at age 18. The plan was to try it out, see what it was like, and also get money to pay for college and police officer training.
The structure and discipline of military life impressed Miller.
“As soon as I came back home from basic training, I got a car, an apartment and I became independent,” Miller said. “I learned how to function as an adult at age 19. I had plenty of family who would have helped me but I wanted to be an independent person.”
Miller took full advantage of training in the military, learning leadership, IT specialization and combat lifesaving skills.
Along with a criminal justice degree from Lakeshore Technical College, military experience boosted Miller’s resume for police work. Miller joined the Sun Prairie Police Department in 2015 eager to adapt military skills to a new profession.
“The military integrates into you that teamwork mentality that no one person can accomplish a mission on their own,” Miller said. “That is how we have to function at the Sun Prairie Police Department, we rely on our fellow officers to assist us.”
Miller is one of a dozen Sun Prairie Police Officers who have served in the military or are on active duty with the Army National Guard.
After 10 years with the Army National Guard, Miller decided to end her career in 2018 to concentrate on being a police officer.
Helping others Ask Mackenzie Miller how many times she saved somebody’s life and she’ll have to take a look at the plaque hanging in the Sun Prairie Police Department hallway.
It’s three, the 31-year-old Miller said nonchalantly — as if it’s part of every person’s workday.
Miller trained in combat lifesaving with the Army National Guard and said it’s critical for police officers to use these skills when EMS can’t enter into a police situation because it is unsafe.
With Miller’s advocacy, and the police chief’s approval, Miller was able to outfit all squads with medical bags containing tourniquets, chest seals and combat pressure gauze.
Miller, who was recently named the 2021 Grand Volture de Wisconsin Law Officer of the Year, credits the military for making her a better person and better police officer.
Miller trains new police officers, instructing them on the department’s policies and mission. A good leader, Miller said, is someone who can effect positive change with proactive solutions and think “outside the box” and she strives to encourage that in others.
“When they become a leader someday I hope that they will want to mirror that and make things better,” Miller said.
Miller also created others for inspiration.
“The biggest benefit of being in the military was bringing mentors into my life, people I still know to this day,” Miller said.
Miller said the connection and bonding between veterans is something that is important.
“At the end of the day, the military gave me a place to call home,” Miller said. “Even as I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do with my life and career, I always had my military family.”