FILE - In this July 20, 2019, photo a Coca-Cola billboard is shown over left field at SunTrust Park during a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves in Atlanta. With the help of Molson Coors, Coca-Cola will start selling hard seltzer. The companies said the new alcoholic beverage will come in the form of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, which they hope to have on store shelves in the first half of 2021.