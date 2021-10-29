The Sun Prairie City Council will pick a redistricting map next Tuesday that will decide voter representation for the next decade.
Triggered by the 2020 Census, maps are redrawn to account for population changes to ensure equal representation of residents in legislative bodies.
The city is expected to approve a plan revising election wards and city council districts by Nov. 5.
A public hearing on the six proposed plans will be held at 7 p.m. at the Nov. 2 City Council meeting. The public can attend virtually and submit comments to the city council. Proposed redistricting maps and more information can be found at https://cityofsunprairie.com/1418/Redistricting.
City Clerk Elena Hilby, who has overseen the redistricting plan process, emphasized the importance of public feedback, some of which was gathered by the Aldermanic Districts Task Force and a community survey earlier this year.
“These maps are determining our city residents’ representation for the next decade and they have the right to an open and transparent decision-making process and the right to a voice in the process,” Hilby said at the Oct. 19 Committee of the Whole.
Six redistricting plans are being proposed: red, yellow, green, blue, purple and pink.
“There is no correct way to draw these maps,” Hilby said. “There are pros and cons to any map,” Hilby told alders
Hilby said she proposed many redistricting plan options, so the city council could meet a tight deadline that was caused by the U.S. Census data delay.
The purple plan proposes an increase to eight aldermanic districts-putting roughly the same amount of people in each district. The remaining plans stay with the current four districts.
Another consideration in redrawing maps is preventing the dilution of the political power of racial groups. Each plan shows the percentage of populations of White, Black, Hispanic, Asian, American Indian, Pacific Islander, and others.
The blue and green plan would keep current elected alders in their same district, something that Mayor Paul Esser said he favors to keep the continuity of representation.
But District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs disagreed with that logic.
“I think we should be cautious about putting borders around elected officials because elected officials change every April. Voters are supposed to pick us and we aren’t supposed to pick them and that is the danger we run into when we talk about that,” Jacobs said at the Oct. 26 Committee of the Whole meeting.
The approved redistricting map will go into effect after the April 2022 spring elections.
The pink plan was redrawn to account for continued future growth on the city’s west side. The state constitution requires that populations within each district cannot deviate more than 10%.
Hilby said the state average is 2%. The city’s current plan has District 3 at 18.45% due to population growth.
Hilby said the delay of census data to municipalities has put the process “really out of whack.” Normally, she said, Dane County would have finalized its maps and reconciled the process and then the city would pass its redistricting plan.
Hilby said the county has allowed some flexibility to give the city what it needs.
Dane County Supervisors approved its redistricting maps on Oct. 14, with a final vote scheduled in November. The county has asked municipalities to adopt their ward and aldermanic district plans by Nov. 5. The plan is to have a final plan adopted by Dec. 1 so candidates can start circulating nomination papers.
City of Sun Prairie residents can provide feedback by contacting their alders, attending the public hearing via Zoom, and submitting comments through Survey Monkey.
More info is available at cityofsunprairie.com under the Nov. 2 City Council agenda.