During the same meeting Tax Increment Finance (TIF) 14 received an approval recommendation, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission recommended conditional approval of a permit to allow construction of The Bougie Building at the corner of Main and Vine streets in downtown Sun Prairie.
Bougie Building
In her report to the commission, City Planner Sarah Sauer described the three-story, 16,356 sq. ft. mixed-use building located at 402 E. Main St. just across from the Sun Prairie Municipal Building.
Glass Nickel Pizza will occupy the first floor that includes a community room and outdoor patio seating. The second and third floors will consist of 10 total residential units with approximately two efficiencies, seven 1-bedroom, and one 2-bedroom units.
The building will be located along the southerly portion of the site (closest to Main Street) with primary customer entrances off Main Street. Access to the upper floor residential units and onsite surface parking is provided to the rear of the building off Vine Street.
Permeable pavement will be used under the parking areas and patio seating for stormwater management. Additional parallel parking is proposed within the public right-of-way on Vine and Main Street with the stalls on Main being handicapped accessible.
Sauer wrote that the primary building material consists of face brick and fiber cement panel siding. A decorative cornice along the roofline and parapet arch on the west façade facing Vine Street helps provide a design element to tie into the nearby buildings in downtown. Residential balconies and first floor awnings to the rear and front of the building provide visual interest and add to the sense of street activation along Main Street.
East Main Street resident Ann McNeary questioned the construction of the building on that corner.
“While I believe Glass Nickel (Adam Bougie) is a great community partner, I have three ongoing concerns,” McNeary wrote.
Due to the extremely narrow width of Vine Street and the amount of traffic that will be generated by both the business and the associated apartments, McNeary wrote that she believed the area “will be truly overwhelmed.”
“The intersection of Main and Linnerud Streets — just a half block away — is backed up often so adding another “bottleneck” in this area seems irresponsible,” McNeary commented.
Also, because the city does not seem to have a handle on the current apartment vacancy rate, McNeary opined that it “seems foolish to add more — especially ones that are not ‘affordable’.”
McNeary also said that because everything surrounding the proposed development — except for City Hall — is very residential, that the hours of operation seem to be “extreme”, such as 2 a.m. on the weekend, making it “unlike any other business currently in the area . . . To me, it seems like that will immediately be a problem for those close by.”
City planning staff questioned the lack of landscape screening along the front of the building, the use of EFIS on one portion of the building and suggested a reduction of on-street parking that might serve the business for take-out orders or even deliveries.
Both developer Adam Bougie and architect Joe Powelka objected, asking for reconsideration of those items. Powelka argued that it didn’t make sense to add landscaping to the front of the building because it would block any view of the building from the street. He also said that perennials planned to be planted in the front of the building aren’t included in the city’s landscaping plan.
A puzzled Mayor Paul Esser, who chairs the commission, wondered aloud why these items were not resolved before the commission’s consideration of the conditional use permit to allow the building to be constructed.
However, Bougie, Powelka and city planning staffers said they believed they could reach agreement on those items before the CUP is considered Aug. 18 by the Sun Prairie City Council.
The commission OK’d the CUP unanimously, with one commissioner absent.
TIF 14
As previously covered in the Sun Prairie Star, TIF 14 will include many of the lands damaged in the July 10, 2018 natural gas explosion and the site of the new “Bougie Building” at the corner of Main and Vine streets.
A draft plan for TIF District 14 includes expenditures of $5.8 million, including $3 million for public infrastructure, $1.96 million for development incentives, $772,000 in debt service and $62,500 in for administrative, planning and legal expenses.
The city anticipates roughly $19.1 million in improvements will occur as a result of the TIF. That includes sufficient enough tax increment to pay for all the project costs within 20 of the TIF’s 27 allowable years, according to the draft plan.
Besides the Bougie Building, activities included as part of the TIF 14 project plan include:
• Possible redevelopment of properties located at the northwest and southwest corners where buildings were destroyed by the natural gas explosion.
• Conservation and improvement of existing buildings located at the northwest corner of West Main and North Bristol streets.
• Reconstruction or improvement of streets, parking areas, storm water facilities and other infrastructure.
Projects, their timelines and costs as outlined in the TIF 14 plan include:
Cannery Square fountain, pump, paver and planter replacement — The city estimates this taking place during the 2030-31 time frame with a cost of $100,000.
Incentive for historical restoration assistance — This could begin in 2023 and last as long as 2048, with a total project cost of $74,773.
Southwest corner of Bristol and Main — The city anticipates providing $3.04 million for development incentive, purchase of land, Lane Street reconstruction, South Bristol Street from Linnerud to Main with increased on-street parking, construction of a festival street and possible purchase of land to construct a storm water detention basin.
Northwest corner of Bristol and Main — $1.36 million to resurface the city-owned parking lot in 2021, reconstructing North Bristol Street from the fire station to Cliff Street in 2030, a development incentive anywhere from 2030-42, and purchase of land in 2029.
Financial incentive for redevelopment of Main and Vine — $387,410, 2020 to 2032. The plan calls for the incentive to be “pay as you go” from the tax increment generated from the Bougie Building, with a $30,000 up front payment to reimburse environmental-related costs.
The TIF 14 proposal was not without a critic: former mayor Joe Chase, who questioned how some properties in the historic 100 and 200 blocks of downtown Sun Prairie were left out of the TIF.
“I wonder what the rationale is for excluding the south side of the 100 block of E Main St and the north and south sides of the 200 block of E Main St.?” Chase asked in written comments to the commission.
“In other words why not extend the district’s southern border to run the length of East Lane Street from South Bristol Street to Market Street then north to Cannery Square?” Chase asked. “Over the next 25 years it would be conceivable that their would be an opportunity to improve the façades and internal spaces of the buildings in the 100 and 200 blocks of E. Main.
“After all since 23 of the buildings in those two blocks are on the National Register of Historic Places I would like to see a city financial initiative to support the historic nature of our downtown,” Chase added. “Our Historic Downtown is vital part of the historic fabric of this community and a contributing factor for why our Downtown is a destination.”
City Planning Director Tim Semmann explained the reasoning for excluding some properties dated back to the city’s underperforming TIF 10, which included properties along West Main Street. Because too much property was included, and the properties did not develop, TIF 10 was closed when TIF 11 was overlaid along West Main Street.
Semmann said he wanted to avoid the same mistake in TIF 14.
Community Development Director Scott Kugler pointed out the areas remain active in TIF 8, which includes a city Façade Improvement Grant program. However, Kugler agreed that when that program runs out of funding, it may be time to look at including those lands by amending TIF 14 — something the city could do up to three times if needed.
