The Sun Prairie Department of Public Works reminds residents that even though temperatures are warming slightly that winter regulations are still in effect. The Department of Public Works recently issued these winter reminders:
• Parking is not allowed from December 1 through March 31 on all designated snow routes from midnight to 7 a.m. Snow route streets are marked with red and white signs.
• When a snow emergency is declared, no parking is allowed on any city street until the emergency has been canceled or expires. Vehicles may park in municipal parking lots, park parking lots and on Merchant Square during the declared snow emergency. Vehicles parked in violation may be ticketed or towed.
• Snow emergencies are generally declared when 3 or more inches of snow fall in a 24 hour period. They are reported to local media (including the Sun Prairie Star), posted to the city website and Facebook, on Twitter (@sunprairiepd) and added to the Public Works voice mail at 608-837-3050.
• If you have a fire hydrant on your property, make sure it is kept clear of ice and snow. In case of an emergency, firefighters need to be able to quickly access them.
• Sidewalks should be clear of snow and ice within 24 hours following a snowfall. Salt/Sand bins are available throughout the city for residential use.
• To facilitate safe snow removal, please place refuse and recycling bins on the terrace or driveway, and not in the roadway.
For more information about Public Works-related items, check out the Public Works portion of the City of Sun Prairie website at www.cityofsunprairie.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.