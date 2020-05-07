Wisconsin had 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 3, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Three days of soaking rains fell early in this week with up to 4 inches total precipitation reported in southeastern Wisconsin.
Strong winds and slightly above normal temperatures helped farmers get back into fields quickly, allowing fieldwork progress to move ahead of the 5-year average before the weekend.
Corn, soybeans, oats, potatoes, spring vegetables, and alfalfa were all being planted with tillage and manure spreading ongoing. Winter wheat, hay, and pastures were greening up slowly. Reporters in some areas noted that pastures were not growing quickly enough to support grazing yet.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 6 percent short, 79 percent adequate and 15 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 2 percent short, 79 percent adequate and 19 percent surplus.
Spring tillage was 59 percent complete, 16 days ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of the 5-year average.
Corn planting was 33 percent complete, 16 days ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of the average. One percent of the crop was emerged, 6 days ahead of last year and 1 day ahead of the average.
Soybean planting was 14 percent complete, 18 days ahead of last year and a week ahead of the average. This is the largest one-week increase since records began in 1980.
Oats planted were reported as 56 percent complete, 15 days ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of the average. Twenty percent of the crop was emerged, 10 days ahead of last year and 1 day ahead of the average.
Potato planting was 59 percent complete, 9 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the average.
Winter wheat was rated 65 percent in good to excellent condition statewide, up 6 percentage points from last week.
Pasture condition was rated 54 percent in good to excellent condition, 3 percentage points above last week.
